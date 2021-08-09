Hollyoaks confirms gunshot drama for Summer

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks has teased that Summer Ranger's reign of terror will come to a head with a gunshot.

The recent months have seen Summer keeping Liberty hostage and then framing Brody for her murder, while developing an obsession with Sienna Blake.

Her months of plotting look set to blow up in her face next week when someone discovers her gun and the diary she's used to detail every step of her revenge.

Brody also realises what Summer has been up to, leading him to clue in Damon in order to take matters into their own hands to clear his name.

Panic spreads through the village when word reaches police that fugitive Brody has returned, especially when he nor Damon are picking up their mobiles.

Brody meets up with Sienna to reveal some shocking secrets, only for their conservation to be overheard by Cindy Cunningham. Cindy then decides she wants to get involved!

Sienna gets more than she bargained for when trying to trick Summer into confessing her many sins, but while her plans backfire, Summer's plotting also quickly unravels.

The week will feature an arrest, a spiked drink and a terrifying gunshot before Summer's story finally reaches its confusion. Will everyone make it out of this saga alive?

Earlier this year, cast member Anna Passey dropped some hints about how Sienna would react should she ever find out all of Summer's evil deeds.

"I know Sienna very well, so normally I have a sense of where a storyline is going. But this is one time I can't predict what's going to happen next," she told Inside Soap.

"It's a fun storyline to be working on, as it could go one of so many ways, and I wouldn't like to guess which way it would go. I think the audience feel the same way."

Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4.

