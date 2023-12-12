Hollyoaks' Carter knocked out in dramatic cliffhanger

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Tuesday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Wednesday.

Tonight's Hollyoaks has ended on a huge cliffhanger after Carter was knocked out and left unconscious.

Following the events of yesterday's episode, headteacher Carter was determined to find out who had overheard what happened between him and John Paul in the toilets the day before.

After taking some more painkillers, Carter joined the rest of the staff at Hollyoaks High for the Christmas party where John Paul told Carter he was worried about him.

Carter said to John Paul: "I am fighting this demon inside of me with everything I have and I am terrified that it's going to win, but what's more terrifying is that I look into your eyes and sometimes I want it to."

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks airs shock New Year return for Lacey Lloyd

When Carter went back to his office, the horrified headteacher discovered that it had been trashed, leaving him more paranoid that someone was out to get him.

Upon opening secret Santa gifts at the party, Carter received a feather boa from Beau, which made him suspicious that Beau was the person who had overheard his passionate encounter with John Paul.

Meanwhile, Lucas enlisted Freya and Dillon to help him steal alcohol from the staff party and he admitted to his friends that while trashing the headteacher's office he stole Freya’s old painkillers, which he suggested they try.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks' John Paul and Carter have passion cliffhanger

Things got out of hand at the party when, during a speech, an intoxicated Carter launched himself at Beau and when John Paul tried to stop him, he was pushed over a table.

Following the tussle, Carter was left unconscious on the floor, and, unbeknown to everyone, Lucas was recording the whole thing on his phone.

Meanwhile, Vicky was introduced to her half brother Andre who she mistakenly tried to kiss, Nadira found sexts on Yazz’s phone and Hunter found a note which suggested that Rayne's "real killer" is still at large.



Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like