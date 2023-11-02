Hollyoaks airs shock proposal at Rafe Harcourt's masquerade ball

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks has aired a twist in Sienna Blake's scheme to become Lady Harcourt.

Tonight's (November 2) streaming episode saw the village getting ready to attend Lord Rafe's masked ball. Sienna was particularly excited to rock her best outfit as she was convinced the Earl of Dee would pop the question and ask her to marry him.

Rafe, however, surprised everyone with a last-minute decision. He did plan on getting engaged at the masked ball, just like his parents did decades prior, but he did so to Camilla Bassington-Hart.

How did we get here? The episode opened with Camilla sabotaging Sienna's plans by cancelling her carriage to get to the ball. Luckily, Sienna managed to get an unusual ride to the party thanks to Ste Hay and Leela Lomax.

Upon her arrival, she was greeted by Ethan Williams, who had been invited by Dilly. He was determined to win Sienna back before she could commit to Rafe.

"I still love you," Ethan told her.

Moments later, Leela accidentally hit Sienna when reversing her van, causing her to fall and twist her ankle.

Rafe immediately rushed to help her and the two had a conversation in which he tried to ascertain her real intentions.

"Once I got to know the man behind the title, there was nothing else to think about," Sienna reassured him.

Later on, Sienna bumped into Ethan again, who insisted she didn't belong there.

"Do you still love me?" he asked her, to which she replied: "You know I will always love you."

Despite her feelings, Sienna explained that their night together was her way to say goodbye as she was set on getting her kids a better future.

The ball took an unexpected turn when Rafe finally made his entrance with a ring box in his hand. He did get down on one knee but, much to Sienna and Ste's shock, he asked Camilla to become his wife.

"It's always been you," Rafe told her, as a humiliated Sienna started to tear up.

