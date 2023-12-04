Hollyoaks airs huge McQueens twist over Rayne death

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Monday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Tuesday.

Hollyoaks tonight continued the saga over Rayne's death with a shock twist as Prince McQueen told the police that it was his fault she died.

Early on in the episode, the police questioned Prince, explaining that they had just grilled Romeo and Peri over Rayne's death only to find out that Prince was the one who hurt her.

"She grabbed me, pulled away. I must have caught her or something. The next thing you know, she's falling back and banging her head," Prince said before admitting that instead of phoning an ambulance, he walked away.

He then confessed: "It's my fault she's dead. I killed her.”

However, while the guilty-sounding Prince told the police this, it remains to be seen whether or not he did actually kill Rayne or if he just had a part to play in the death.

Prince's mum Goldie then chided Zoe for delivering Prince to the police. She tried to defend herself but to no avail. James then tried to console Romeo over the phone but he, too, was in no mood to be calmed down.

Romeo told Peri and his friends that he didn't believe Prince was responsible for Rayne's death.

Prince told his mum over the phone that the police had already charged him with Rayne's death. He said that he deserved to be punished for what he did.

Romeo's friends then found out that Prince had confessed to the killing, leaving Peri shocked and Romeo in disbelief. A news report then played which said Prince had been formally charged with the murder as Romeo and his friends watched on.

Again, however, it remains to be seen whether or not Prince did genuinely kill Rayne or not, particularly as secrets still seem to set to play out for several of Prince's friends.

