Holly Willoughby urges fans to vote for Alison Hammond at NTAs after she was snubbed

Holly Willoughby urges fans to vote for Alison Hammond at the 2023 NTAs after she was snubbed (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Holly Willoughby has thrown her support behind Alison Hammond and urged her fans to vote for her This Morning co-host in the best presenter category ahead of Tuesday’s National Television Awards.

The 42-year-old was missed off the nominations list in the best presenter category for the second year running, but that hasn’t stopped her pleading for votes for others.

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly have famously picked up the best presenter prize at the awards show, which is held at London’s O2 Arena, every year since 2001.

However, the ITV mainstay is hoping to switch things up as she showed her support for Hammond in her latest newsletter for her Wylde Moon brand.

Willoughby threw her support behind co-host Alison Hammond ahead of Tuesday’s NTAs (PA Wire)

Willoughby first shared some life updates: “Just like that the first full week of September has begun, and while it’s been years since I went back to school, I’m reliving it through my children.

“Harry begins the first year of his GCSEs this year and I sense that he feels like school has just got serious.

“When we were discussing his options, a big deciding factor was to select subjects he naturally has a keen interest in and enjoys,” she continued.

“Even as adults, life is easier when you focus on the joy that’s there for the taking.

“Having been lucky enough to have this summer break to focus on the children, it’s now lovely to be back on the sofa and there was certainly joy in abundance with Alison Hammond today!”

Willoughby continued: “This wonderful lady has been nominated in the best presenter category at tomorrow night’s NTAs and there is still time to vote for her.

“So, if you’ve ever been filled with joy by The Hammond... and let’s be honest, who hasn’t?!... then you know what to do!”

The NTAs airs on Tuesday, September 5 on ITV and ITVX at 8pm