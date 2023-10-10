Holly Willoughby quits This Morning after 14 years

Holly Willoughby has announced that she has quit This Morning after 14 years.

The TV presenter, 42, had been absent from the ITV daytime programme since last week, when a man was charged with soliciting to commit murder over an alleged plot to kidnap her.

Sharing a statement on social media on Tuesday, Willoughby, wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

She didn’t refer directly to last week’s incident in her announcement.

The mum-of-three, who is married to TV producer Dan Baldwin, added: “It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.

“I will miss you all so much.”

She went on to thank everybody who has worked on the programme, writing: “This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.”

Holly Willoughby had been absent from This Morning since last week (ITV)

Her co-star Alison Hammond was one of the first to comment on the Instagram post, writing: “This is a very sad day! Love you.”

“We will miss you so very much my darling,” penned This Morning’s resident agony aunt Vanessa Feltz.

Willoughby first joined the show in 2009 and presented alongside Phillip Schofield until he quit in May this year after he admitted to having “an unwise, but not illegal” affair with a junior colleague on the show.

An ITV boss said the broadcaster is “sad” by her departure, but “respect her decision”.

In a statement, Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV, said: “We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make.

Holly Willoughby’s departure comes five months after Phillip Schofield stepped down after admitting to having an affair with a younger colleague (PA Wire)

“Holly is one of the best loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK.

“She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers.

“Holly has brought her unique brand of warmth, energy, humour and fun to one of the country’s most popular daytime shows, and everyone on the programme will miss her enormously.

“She remains a much loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”

This story is breaking, more to follow.