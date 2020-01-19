Holly Holm on her UFC future following second victory over Raquel Pennington

Holly Holm UFC 246 post-fight presser

Former bantamweight champion Holly Holm fielded questions from the media following her UFC 246 unanimous decision win over Raquel Pennington during the event's post-fight press conference.

The two previously fought at UFC 184 in February 2015 in Holm's promotional debut. "The Preacher's Daughter" narrowly defeated Pennington by split decision. On Saturday, she logged in a dominating performance and has her sights set on title fights.

