Holly Holm decisions Raquel Pennington in UFC 246 co-main event

At UFC 184 in February 2015, Holly Holm defeated Raquel Pennington by split decision in Holm's debut inside the octagon. On Saturday, the two met for a second time in the UFC 246 co-main event.

Since the loss to Holm five years ago, Pennington has wanted a rematch. Their first fight was razor close, but that wasn't the case in the rematch.

Holm, known for her striking, kept most of the fight at close distance inside the clinch. She muscled Pennington against the cage and controlled her. She employed that strategy throughout the fight. When the two were at distance, Holm used kicks to keep Pennington on the outside. Pennington wasn't able to find her range and resorted to rushing in with power punches. Holm would either counter strike or clinch.

In the second round, Pennington was able to force Holm to disengage by delivering knees to the body, but was unable to prevent Holm from regaining the position. The fight went the distance with Holm winning by unanimous decision, but she wasn't satisfied with her performance.

"I was just ready for whatever. I wish I would have struck more with her. I apologize that I didn't showcase any of that. I mean, she's tough. You never know where she'll take the fight," said Holm following the win.

"I was trying to just strike more in the clinch. Throw some elbows and some things I've been working on. We have a victory, but I still really want to do a lot better than my performance tonight," added the former champion.

With the dominant win, Holm set her sights on another title shot. She was defeated by champion Amanda Nunes in her last outing by knockout.

"I really do feel like I could be champion again, and that's what I want to do. I want to show you guys what I've got," she said.