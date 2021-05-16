Holloway's first career hit
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jordan Holloway singles to left field in the top of the 3rd inning for his first career major league base hit
Jordan Holloway singles to left field in the top of the 3rd inning for his first career major league base hit
Hideki Matsuyama returns to the PGA Tour this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
There won't be much intrigue when the NBA hands out its annual awards.
The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.
GRANADA, Spain (Reuters) -Real Madrid swatted aside Granada 4-1 on Thursday to ensure the La Liga title race will go down to the wire. Despite missing a number of first-team regulars, Real started the stronger and first-half strikes from Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors in control. Such was their dominance that even when Jorge Molina halved the deficit on 71 minutes, tapping in after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Luis Suarez's initial effort, they rarely looked troubled.
With the NBA regular season wrapping up, let's see what the first round of 2021-22 fantasy basketball drafts could look like.
The Lakers opted to wait to hang their banner until fans could be back inside the Staples Center.
Lance might be the starter before you know it. And what about Justin Fields and Mac Jones?
Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls, 05/15/2021
There will be no mysteries when Tampa Bay and Florida meet in the first round of the playoffs after facing off eight times this season and twice in the past week. Same deal for Montreal and Toronto, who have played 10 times since mid-January. “I don’t want to say it takes kind of some of the fun out it, but it does because you know a lot more what to expect,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.
The Yankees collected 13 hits on Saturday night on the way to an 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
With the playoffs right around the corner, it's time to look at who could be a key difference-maker this postseason.
Just four years ago, former Wisconsin running back Corey Clement was playing on the world's biggest stage and helping the Philadelphia
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers hailed the "historical achievement" of his side in beating Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday to lift the FA Cup for the first time in the club's 137-year history.
Rangefinders will make their major debut at next week's PGA Championship, aimed at speeding the pace of play even as several top golfers worry it will do nothing or cause slowdowns instead.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Gregg Popovich took Saturday off, for good reason. There was no way he was going to miss Tim Duncan's enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The Spurs played Saturday afternoon without their head coach, after Popovich made the decision to fly to Connecticut to see Duncan - with whom he won five NBA championships - officially go into the Hall alongside Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and six others.
It'll take more than an errant shot to rattle Dottie Pepper, a two-time major champion and 17-time LPGA winner.
Did Tony Ferguson have a point when he used the one-liner against Michael Chandler at the UFC 262 pre-fight press conference?
Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields worked out for the first time at Bears' rookie minicamp. Get a look at what Twitter said from the media.
Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond could learn a thing or two from Kirk Cousins. Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer seems to think so, anyway.
Christian Pulisic started on the bench in the FA Cup final at Wembley, as Chelsea lost to Leicester City.