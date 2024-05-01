Holloway’s walk-off grand slam advances South Pontotoc in extras

SPRINGVILLE – All Eli Holloway needed to do was hit the ball deep enough into the outfield for a runner to score. He did that and then some.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning, Holloway hit a walk-off grand slam, and South Pontotoc defeated Tishomingo County 13-9 on Tuesday. With the win, the Cougars eliminated Tishomingo County and moved on to the third round of the Class 4A bracket, where they will face West Lauderdale.

“Got my pitch, got it over,” Holloway said. “Kind of thought it was going to be a (sacrifice) fly, and it just kept going. Felt good about it. Big win, on to the third round against West Lauderdale. On to the next.”

South Pontotoc (23-4) scored at least one run in each of the first five innings. Holloway, even before the game-winning grand slam, was key in South Pontotoc’s offensive onslaught early on with three hits in his first four plate appearances, including a two-run single. The Cougars led 7-3 through four innings.

“(Holloway’s) a senior, he deserves it,” South Pontotoc head coach Jeff Harmon said. “He’s been our steady guy all year long. He’s a leader, and (I’m) extremely proud of him.”

But the Braves (14-14) hung around. Jackson Moore slugged a two-run home run as part of a three-run fifth inning to make it 7-6, although South Pontotoc answered back with two more runs.

Tishomingo County trailed 9-6 entering the seventh inning and was down to its last out. However, the Braves loaded the bases and tied the game at 9-9 with back-to-back walks and then a hit batter.

They forced extra innings by keeping South Pontotoc off the scoreboard in the bottom half of the inning, but the Braves couldn’t muster another run in the eighth. Two singles and a hit batter loaded the bases for Holloway’s grand slam.

It was a tough loss for the Braves after coming back to tie it, but they proved to be a tough out.

“They showed me a lot of grit this year,” Tishomingo County head coach Austin Marlin said. “We’ve been through, just the past three months, a bunch of stuff with each other. Showed me a bunch of grit.”

Extra Bases

Big Inning: South Pontotoc loaded the bases in the eighth inning to set up Holloway’s walk-off grand slam.

Big Stat: South Pontotoc drew nine walks.

Coach Speak: “We had to get a little gut check, and I’m proud of them. They responded.” – Harmon