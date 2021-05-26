Hollister tops Seneca in sectional baseball 4-2

May 26—HOLLISTER, Mo. — Hollister grabbed the early lead and trimmed Seneca 4-2 on Tuesday night in a Class 4 sectional baseball game at Hollister High School.

The Tigers (24-5) travel to play Springfield Catholic (24-5), a 4-2 winner over St. Clair, in a quarterfinal game on Thursday. Hollister beat the Fighing Irish 4-3 during the regular season.

Blake Russell, Konner Hatfield and Sam Teaster each stroked two hits, and Landon Richards drove in two runs for the Tigers.

Seneca (16-12) finished with five hits — doubles by Austin Furgerson and Tanner Nesvold and singles by Sebastian Middick, Titus Atkins and Conner Ackerson.

Clay Kemp pitched a complete game for the Tigers, striking out six batters and walking none while allowing two earned runs.

Seneca starter Lance Stephens gave up thee runs on six hits in four-plus innings, walking two batters and striking out two.

Atkins allowed two hits and an unearned run in two innings with three walks and one strikeout.

Hollister took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Russell led off with a single to left and scored on Hatfield's triple to center field. Richards reached on an error allowing Hatfield to score.

The Tigers doubled their lead in the fifth on Richards' run-scoring single to left and Cole Jones' fielder's choice that scored a run.

The Indians, who had a runner thrown out at the plate to end the fifth inning, got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning.

Lucas Marrs was hit by a pitch with one out, and he moved to third on Furgerson's double to center. Middick grounded out to first as Marrs scored, and Atkins singled to center to score Furgerson.

Seneca, which made the state tournament for the first time since 2013, has 10 seniors on its roster.