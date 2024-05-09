Hollis to make Dragons debut against Stormers

Ex-Stormers wing Chris Hollis will make his Dragons debut against his former club in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at Rodney Parade on Friday.

The 25-year-old South African has joined the Welsh region on trial after being released by the Cape Town side.

Hollis is one of five Dragons changes for their final game in Newport this campaign.

Will Reed and Dane Blacker make a new half-back partnership, while flanker Harri Keddie and lock George Nott come into the pack.

Nott replaces the suspended Ben Carter after his three-match ban for a red card against Connacht.

Scrum-half Morgan Lloyd could make his senior club debut having being named among the replacements, while if Angus O’Brien gets on the field he will be making his 100th URC appearance.

The vistors have wing Angelo Davids and prop Sti Sithole back from injury along with replacement fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

The Stormers bench also includes former Dragons prop Brok Harris.

Dragons are one place and one point off the bottom of the URC, while Stormers are part of a hotly contested play-off race.

The South African side in fifth have just two more points than Edinburgh, who are one place outside the top-eight placings that secure progress to the end of season knockout games.

Stormers have lost only two of their last nine league games but have won only twice away from home in the Championship this season, on both occasions against fellow South African sides.

Dragons have won three of their last five URC home games at Rodney Parade.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Rio Dyer, Steff Hughes (capt), Aneurin Owen, Chris Hollis; Will Reed, Dane Blacker; Rhodri Jones, Elliot Dee, Chris Coleman, Matthew Screech, George Nott, Sean Lonsdale, Harri Keddie, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Brodie Coghlan, Rodrigo Martinez, Dmitri Arhip, James Benjamin, Taine Basham, Morgan Lloyd, Angus O’Brien, Sio Tomkinson.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Angelo Davids; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Sti Sithole, Joseph Dweba, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Ruben van Heerden, Willie Engelbrecht, Ben-Jason Dixon, Evan Roos.

Replacements: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche, Adre Smith, Hacjivah Dayimani, Stefan Ungerer, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Maickel English & Gareth Newman (WRU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)