Hollin Pierce ready to lead the Rutgers offensive line

Over the last two years, Hollin Pierce has been a consistent presence on the Rutgers offensive line. In that span, the Trenton native has made 24 starts after beginning his college career as a walk-on. Now, he will be tasked with leading the Rutgers O-line, as his play has earned him national recognition.

Earlier this week, Pierce was named to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List. For the talented junior, it was another example of how his hard work has paid off. In 2022, he was a candidate for the Burlsworth Trophy, which honors the most outstanding football player who began their career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field.

During his time at Rutgers, Pierce has been successful due to his hard work. He has lost over 130 pounds from high school and molded his body into one that is a force against the best college athletes in football. That dedication has also translated to the classroom.

“I mean one thing you know (that the) coaches always emphasize to us is grades, ” Pierce told Rutgers Wire this August. “Football is obviously a priority but grades always come first, and I realized coming from a prep school and stuff. – college is going to be challenging. But you know, you got to put the time in in the classroom just like you do on the field.”

With many faces from last year’s team returning, the Scarlet Knights will look to build on their success. That will start with the offense and the play of Pierce.

