The Holliday season: Ethan and Brady look to lead Pioneers through state baseball tournament

May 8—The Pioneer bench sprinted toward the mound. Students beyond the outfield jumped the fence and stormed the field. Gloves and hats were everywhere. A dogpile was taking shape.

Stillwater baseball had just secured its spot in the state tournament.

Before joining the pile, second baseman Brady Holliday had somewhere else to go first — to his shortstop tandem with the same last name. Brady met Ethan Holliday on the shortstop side of second base.

After a quick handshake and a hug, the cousins made their way to the raucous scene taking place on the infield grass.

Just a freshman, Brady has built a strong connection with Ethan over their first season as high school teammates.

"I know they're cousins, but they're brothers," Pioneer head coach Marty Lees said. "They treat each other like that. They cheer on each other. They cheer on their teammates. It's just a real blessing to come coach them because they love baseball so much."

Ethan and Brady played together on an OK Kids youth team several years ago and were state champions. They'll look to repeat that same result, but this time in Pioneer blue and yellow.

On the youth team, Brady was primarily at second base and Ethan at shortstop. That connection has been tapped into and expanded this year.

"It just feels like we trust each other, and we know we're gonna make the play every time," Brady said.

They've both been raised in baseball families — Ethan, the son of former major league standout Matt Holliday and the brother of No. 1 MLB prospect Jackson Holliday, and Brady, the son of Oklahoma State baseball head coach Josh Holliday.

Much like the tandem of Ethan and Jackson, Ethan and Brady are advanced for high school baseball players.

"They're junkies," Lees said. "They've taken more ground balls than anyone out here. They've taken more swings than anyone out here."

One might expect that it's the junior, Ethan, giving pointers to the younger Brady. Oftentimes, it's the other way around.

"(Brady has) a big voice," Ethan said. "Everybody listens to him on the field. He knows what he's talking about. I get tips from him all the time. He's super advanced for his age, miles above everyone."

That knowledge expands to the batter's box. When Brady and Ethan step up to the plate, they have vastly different approaches.

For the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Ethan, there's no theatrics, no signs, no window dressing. He's the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft for a reason.

"Just go hit," Lees says to Ethan.

The left-handed slugger leads the team with 11 home runs and 35 RBI this season, a true reflection of his dad.

When Ethan is up to bat, Lees watches in amazement. Though he has been in coaching for over 25 years, Lees has never seen anything quite like it.

"I've coached several kids who have made it to the big leagues and several high-level college players, but Ethan Holliday will be the best player I ever coach in my life," Lees said.

For 5-foot-8, 140-pound Brady, he needs to do things a bit differently, at least for now.

Described as a true tactician with elite baseball knowledge, Brady does just about everything. As the primary leadoff hitter, he has a .330 batting average and a .481 on-base percentage. His ability to reach base is reflected with his 13 hit by pitches and his 16/10 walk to strikeout ratio.

"He walked in with a chip on his shoulder," Ethan said. "He has all the talent, all the skill, and he plays his heart out. It's really cool, seeing him develop in every aspect of the game in the fall and now."

During Stillwater's April 23 contest against Moore, Brady even squared to bunt with two strikes. That's common for him.

"Marty has developed that trust in me," Brady said. "When I've gotta do a job, it's what I do."

That trust stems from their long history together.

Prior to the job at Stillwater High School, Lees spent five total seasons as an assistant coach for Josh Holliday at Oklahoma State. That's where he saw an elementary-aged Brady, typically with chicken nuggets in his hand. It's where his nickname, "nug" originated.

It's also where he discovered the competitor that Brady was.

"He just has it, I don't know how else to explain it," Lees said. "He's just a ballplayer, and ballplayers find a way to get it done. I've always known Brady that way."

Similarly, Lees sees that with Ethan. He describes it as an inherent trait. One that you either have or you don't.

"I would love to think that I can teach everybody to do what he does, but I can't," Lees said. "That's his personality."

Ethan, Brady and Lees' first season together isn't even over yet, but they talk about each other as if it has been a decade.

It's been a rejuvenating new chapter in Lees' coaching career, one that includes his son, Jake, and two Holliday's that he treats as family, as well.

"They're like my own sons, I've known them for so long," he said.