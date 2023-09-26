Holliday moves up TRN Top 10 despite being idle last week

TRN TOP 10

The TRN Top 10 is subjective. Obviously, the chances of a Class 2A team beating one in 5A is extremely unlikely. And Class A teams play a completely different version of the game. This poll represents the expectations of these teams, reflecting how they rank in district, region and state. Record and previous ranking in parenthesis.

1. Knox City (5-0, 1) – It’s more of the same from the Greyhounds with another impressive mercy rule victory, this time against Crowell. There’s no letdown in this team.

2. Benjamin (5-0, 2) – It’s our last chance to beg the powers that be to set up a Benjamin vs. Knox City matchup. We know it’s probably futile, but there isn’t a game we'd like to see more. And all it would take is to get Loraine and Saint Jo to agree to play each other, freeing up Knox City and Benjamin to meet in what would be the biggest six-man game in the state this season.

3. Graham (5-0, 3) – If anyone is going to challenge the Steers in the regular season it’s like a WFISD team, and they face two in the next three weeks, starting with Old High on Friday. In two weeks, Graham visits Hirschi for what is likely a district title matchup.

4. Holliday (3-1, 6) – The Eagles leapfrogged Jacksboro and Rider in the rankings despite being off this week. Holliday’s defensive prowess the last two games continues to stand out, but this move is due to the results of Jacksboro’s and Rider’s last games.

5. Jacksboro (5-0, 4) – The Tigers are undefeated but no team has been more up and down the top five of these rankings all season. The Tigers slip a spot after a narrow 28-27 victory against Henrietta. But we’re also hearing coach Casey Hubble’s words: “You’re not going to win every game 51-0.”

6. Rider (3-2, 5) – The Raiders have lost two straight, but we aren’t punishing them too much because those losses were to Lubbock-Cooper and Stephenville. And the Raiders could have very easily beaten Stephenville instead of suffering the 21-20 loss.

7. Vernon (5-0, 7) – The Lions had perhaps their best performance of the season against Burkburnett on Friday. And with Jim Ned’s surprising loss to Eastland, the Lions look every bit the contender to win District 3-3A Division I.

8. Seymour (4-1, 8) – The Panthers have been on cruise control the last two weeks, scoring 124 points against Quanah and Munday. Archer City should offer more resistance Friday.

9. Newcastle (4-1, 9) – The Bobcats made such quick work of Northside on Friday that TRN Sports photographer Naomi Skinner almost missed the game entirely after making stops at Harrold and Lion Stadium in Vernon. And Newcastle did that without star player Isaac King showing up on the stat sheet.

10. Windthorst (3-1, 10) – The Trojans opened District 7-2A Division II with a statement against Haskell, letting the district’s other contenders know that toppling Windthorst from the top of the district mountain is still going to be quite the challenge.

On the rise – Nocona.

HONOR ROLL

RUSHING/RECEIVING

(100 total yards or multiple TDs)

Garrett Blevins, Henrietta – 172 rushing, TD (99 passing, TD)

Luke Sams, Jacksboro – 171 total yards, TD (10 tackles)

Rylan Monsey, Graham – 154 total yards, 3 TDs

Kasen Wiles, Windthorst – 148 receiving, 3 TDs

Johnathan Stone, Nocona – 146 rushing, TD

Jeremiah Murphy, Electra – 124 receiving, TD

Blaze Deaton, Henrietta – 123 total yards, 2 TDs

Kenji Johnson, Rider – 120 rushing

Tru Gipson, Vernon – 119 rushing, 2 TDs

Cannon Valenzuela, Jacksboro – 117 receiving, TD (8 tackles)

Jace Gill, Graham – 102 total yards, TD

Isaiah Anderson, City View – 101 receiving, 3 TDs

Elijah Jackson, Rider – 98 total yards, 3 TDs

Adarius Williams, Vernon – 73 total yards, 3 TDs

Kaleem Howard, Jacksboro – 64 receiving, 2 TDs

Peyton Kinman, Graham – 62 receiving, 2 TDs

Avery Parrish, Seymour – 61 total yards, 2 TDs

Brason Zeissel, Seymour – 61 receiving, 2 TDs

PASSING

(250 yards or multiple TDs)

Jacobe Monroe, City View – 348 yards, 5 TDs (5 rushing, TD)

Lando Belcher, Jacksboro – 299 yards, 4 TDs (22 rushing)

Brock Belcher, Windthorst – 230 yards, 4 TDs (57 rushing)

Ty Thompson, Graham – 200 yards, 3 TDs

Collin McKiddy, Electra – 168 yards, 2 TDs (13 rushing)

Brayden Loyd, Seymour – 149 yards, 4 TDs (60 rushing, TD)

Zage Gravitt, WFHS – 148 yards, TD (36 rushing, TD)

Brady McCasland, Nocona – 127 yards, 2 TDs (102 rushing, 2 TDs)

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

(15 tackles, multiple turnovers/sacks/FGs, any TD)

Conner Box, Seymour – 4 tackles, interception, fumble recovery

Hunner Brown, City View – 71-yard interception return TD (80 receiving, TD)

Caden Gaston, Nocona – 3 tackles, 90-yard interception return TD (43 receiving, TD)

Braylon Kinzie, WFHS – 7 tackles, 2 interceptions, 35-yard interception return TD

Ivy Kelley, WFHS – 21 tackles, interception, forced fumble

Jordan Mitchell, WFHS – 80-yard kickoff return TD (64 rushing)

Shyne Rodriguez, Vernon – 5 tackles, 2 sacks

Oscar Salomon, Nocona – 17 tackles, 6 TFL, sack

Slade Thompson, Seymour – 4 tackles, 26-yard interception return TD

Cooper Waldrip, Nocona – 15 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks

SIX–MAN

Jacob Gaspar, Throckmorton – 158 rushing, 2 TDs (57 passing, TD; interception)

Bryson Callaway, Knox City – 135 passing, 2 TDs

Cameron Hernandez, Knox City – 94 rushing, 2 TDs

Keaton Newland, Newcastle – 92 passing, 2 TDs (39 rushing, TD; 2 interceptions)

Ty Strawbridge, Newcastle – 92 receiving, 2 TDs

Devin Guillory, Knox City – 92 total yards, 2 TDs

Joaquin Zambrano, Harrold – 82 rushing, TD (punt return TD)

David Albineda, Harrold – 71 total yards, 3 TDs

Tristin Baxter, Knox City – 44 total yards, 2 TDs

Carson Welch, Harrold – 42 total yards, 2 TDs

Kasen Ramsey, Harrold – 41 passing, 2 TDs (65 total yards)

COLLEGE CONNECTION

This is a list of former Wichita Falls area athletes who competed at the Division I college level last week. Athletes who competed in a game but didn’t start or register stats are listed below. Athletes competing at the Division II or lower levels who had noteworthy performances are also listed. Are we missing a player? Send an email to jonathan.hull@timesrecordnews.com.

Noah Caldwell, TE, Abilene Christian (Electra)

Caldwell caught one pass for a 25-yard TD in the Wildcats’ 52-17 loss to Central Arkansas on Saturday. He has caught three passes for 32 yards and a TD this season. Caldwell and the Wildcats play at North Texas at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Jed Castles, TE, Abilene Christian (Rider)

Castles caught one pass for 13 yards in the Wildcats’ 52-17 loss to Central Arkansas on Saturday. He has seven receptions for 94 yards for the season. Castles and the Wildcats play at North Texas at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Cirby Coheley, LB, Abilene Christian (Iowa Park)

Coheley recorded three tackles, including half a tackle for loss, in the Wildcats’ 52-17 loss to Central Arkansas on Saturday. Coheley has 24 tackles on the season. Coheley and the Wildcats play at North Texas at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tucker Horn, QB, Trinity (Graham)

Horn completed 12 of 15 passes for 220 yards and four TDs in Trinity’s 63-14 victory against Rhodes on Saturday. Horn has completed 83 of 109 passes for 1,048 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions this season. Horn and the Tigers play at Berry College (Ga.) at noon Saturday.

Jaydon Southard, LB, Stephen F. Austin (Iowa Park).

Southard recorded two tackles in Stephen F. Austin’s 22-20 loss to Austin Peay on Saturday. Southard has seven tackles on the season. Southard and the Lumberjacks host Texas A&M-Commerce at 6 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

MIDWESTERN STATE

The following players are local athletes playing for the Mustangs, who earned a 34-31 victory against Eastern New Mexico on Saturday. The players listed registered statistics in the Mustangs’ win. Athletes who played but didn’t register stats are noted at the bottom of this list. The Mustangs (2-2, 1-1) are open this week before hosting UTPB in Lone Star Conference action at 7 p.m. Oct. 7.

Ritse Vaes, PK, Hirschi

Vaes was the hero Saturday, kicking a game-winning 54-yard field goal with one second remaining in the game. Vaes was 2 for 3 kicking field goals with his lone miss being blocked in the second quarter. He also made a 37-yard kick early in the fourth quarter. Vaes was 4 for 4 kicking extra points and five of his seven kickoffs went for touchbacks.

