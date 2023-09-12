Holliday makes biggest leap in latest TRN Top 10 poll

TRN TOP 10

The TRN Top 10 is subjective. Obviously, the chances of a Class 2A team beating one in 5A is extremely unlikely. And Class A teams play a completely different version of the game. This poll represents the expectations of these teams, reflecting how they rank in district, region and state. Record and previous ranking in parenthesis.

1. Knox City (3-0, 1) – The Greyhounds’ latest statement came in the form of executing the 45-point mercy rule against May — a program that has been in the state title conversation for years.

2. Benjamin (3-0, 2) — The Mustangs have not dominated opponents as much as they did a season ago at this time, but who can really complain about another mercy-rule victory?

3. Rider (3-0, 3) — Speaking of dominance, Rider whipped Lubbock Coronado in every phase Friday. While it’s early, this has been Marc Bindel’s best coaching job in his 10 seasons leading the Raiders. And he’ll tell you it’s because of the impressive veteran coaching staff surrounding him.

4. Graham (3-0, 4) — Graham suddenly looks like the overwhelming favorite to win District 3-4A Division II and may be the top regional contender as well.

5. Jacksboro (3-0, 5) — Jacksboro was playing its most complete game of the season when lightning brought an early end to the Tigers’ win against Peaster. The defense was better, and the Tigers didn’t have to overcome a slow start.

6. Holliday (2-1, 9) — Perhaps we overreacted to Holliday’s loss to Jim Ned. Here’s the correction, boosting the Eagles back up these rankings after a 19-0 victory against a tough Idalou team.

7. Vernon (3-0, 8) — The Lions played without starting quarterback Kale Sherrill on Friday and still dominated San Angelo Lake View. They threw a single pass with Ty Scott behind center. The Lions should have Sherrill back on Friday.

8. Newcastle (3-0, NR) — Newcastle’s presence in the TRN Top 10 is probably overdue. This is a team that had postseason success last season and returned their top two playmakers. There is an impressive amount of depth for the quality of six-man teams in the TRN Sports coverage area this season.

9. Seymour (2-1, 10) — The Panthers move up a spot despite a 42-14 loss to Albany. That’s because we’re giving them some respect for hanging with the Class 2A Division II defending champs for more than a half of football. That’s no small feat.

10. Windthorst (1-1, 6) — There shouldn’t be too much made out of Windthorst’s 16-6 loss to Muenster nor their dive in these rankings. The latter can be explained by the few teams jumping them having impressive performances.

Dropped out – Hirschi (7)

On the rise – Crowell.

HONOR ROLL

RUSHING/RECEIVING

(100 total yards or multiple TDs)

Tru Gipson, Vernon – 177 rushing, TD

Kenji Johnson, Rider – 172 total yards, TD (5 for 5 XPs; 30-yard FG)

Jordan DeMoss, Petrolia – 159 rushing, 5 TDs

Rylan Monsey, Graham – 159 total yards, TD

Jeremiah Durham, City View – 132 rushing, TD

Brason Zeissel, Seymour – 118 receiving

David Charo, Seymour – 114 receiving 2 TDs

Luke Sams, Jacksboro – 112 rushing, 2 TDs

Cannon Valenzuela, Jacksboro – 112 receiving, TD

Parker Allen, Iowa Park – 110 rushing, TD (71 passing, TD)

Jace Gill, Graham – 106 total yards, TD

Kyler Kirkland, Burkburnett – 104 total yards, TD

Brayden Riggins, Graham – 103 receiving, TD

Brodie Jackson, Petrolia – 101 receiving

Adarius Williams, Vernon – 86 rushing, 2 TDs

Kiauntre Gresham, City View 63 rushing, 2 TDs (8 tackles, fumble recovery)

Hayden Horn, Graham – 59 receiving, 2 TDs

Ty Scott, Vernon – 32 rushing, 2 TDs

PASSING

(250 yards or multiple TDs)

Lando Belcher, Jacksboro – 286 yards, 2 TDs

Brayden Loyd, Seymour – 279 yards, 2 TDs

Ty Thompson, Graham – 238 yards, 3 TDs (120 rushing)

Jacobe Monroe, City View – 157 yards, 2 TDs

Joe Castles, Rider – 72 yards, 2 TDs

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

(15 tackles, multiple turnovers/sacks/FGs, any TD)

Jailyn Gibbs, Rider – 5 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks

Carson Ayres, Rider – 4 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks (6-yard receiving TD)

Evonjre Donnell, Rider – 7 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks

Jacobey Clay, WFHS – 18 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks

Javian Frazier, Hirschi – 13 tackles, interception (59 total yards, passing TD)

Bowen Boenisch, Graham – 4 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks

SIX–MAN

Devin Guillory, Knox City – 105 total yards, TD (interception return TD)

Tristin Baxter, Knox City – 83 total yards, 2 TDs

Bryson Callaway, Knox City – 76 passing, TD (18 rushing, TD)

Caleb Arrieta, Knox City – 59 rushing, TD (27 passing, TD; interception return TD)

Jacob Gaspar, Throckmorton – 226 rushing, 4 TDs (136 passing, 2 TDs; 16 tackles, 3 interceptions)

Hayden Makovy, Throckmorton – 263 total yards, 3 TDs (12 tackles, fumble recovery)

Kasen Ramsey, Harrold – 157 rushing, 5 TDs (20 passing, TD)

COLLEGE CONNECTION

This is a list of former Wichita Falls area athletes who competed at the Division I college level last week. Athletes who competed in a game but didn’t start or register stats are listed below. Athletes competing at the Division II or lower levels who had noteworthy performances are also listed. Are we missing a player? Send an email to jonathan.hull@timesrecordnews.com.

Jed Castles, TE, Abilene Christian (Rider)

Castles caught two passes for 39 yards in the Wildcats’ 45-16 victory against Prairie View A&M. Castles and the Wildcats host Incarnate Word at 7 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

Cirby Coheley, LB, Abilene Christian (Iowa Park)

Coheley recorded eight tackles, including five solo and 2 1/2 for loss in the Wildcats’ 45-16 victory against Prairie View A&M. Coheley has 15 tackles on the season. Coheley and the Wildcats host Incarnate Word at 7 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

Luke Gambs, DL, Abilene Christian (Rider)

Gambs recorded his first tackle as a Wildcat on Saturday, registering a 9-yard sack during the team’s 45-16 victory against Prairie View A&M. Gambs and the Wildcats host Incarnate Word at 7 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

Tucker Horn, QB, Trinity (Graham)

Horn completed 18 of 29 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-16 victory against Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday. Horn and the Tigers play at Birmingham-Southern College at noon Saturday.

Chris Murray, DL, Sam Houston (Hirschi)

Murray recorded three tackles in Sam Houston’s 13-3 loss to Air Force on Saturday. Murray and the Bearkats host are open next week before a Sept. 23 matchup at Houston.

A’Marion Peterson, RB, USC (Hirschi)

Peterson saw his first action as a Trojan, rushing the ball twice for 14 yards in USC’s 56-10 victory against Stanford. The Trojans are open next week before resuming Pac-12 play at Arizona State on Sept. 23.

A.J. Sargent, DL, Tarleton (Rider)

Sargent registered one tackle in the Texans’ 52-31 victory against North Alabama on Saturday. Sargent and the Texans play at Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

Jaydon Southard, LB, Stephen F. Austin (Iowa Park).

Southard recorded two tackles in Stephen F. Austin’s 38-10 victory against Alcorn State on Saturday. Southard and the Lumberjacks host Northwestern State at 6 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

Played but didn’t register stats — Noah Caldwell, TE, ACU (Electra).

MIDWESTERN STATE

The following players are local athletes playing for the Mustangs, who picked up a 30-17 victory against Mississippi College on Saturday. The players listed registered statistics in the Mustangs’ win. Athletes who played but didn’t register stats are noted at the bottom of this list. The Mustangs (1-1, 0-0) take on Lone Star Conference rival West Texas A&M at 7 p.m. Saturday in Canyon.

Michael Nash, DL, WFHS

Nash had two tackles, including one for loss, and forced a fumble.

Ritse Vaes, PK, Hirschi

Vaes made his first field goal attempt of the season, connecting from 35 yards out. He also made 3 of 4 extra points.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls area high school football rankings and Week 3 Honor Roll