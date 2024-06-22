Holliday, Indians keep chasing improvement

PONTOTOC – Tim Holliday is not 100% healthy, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still flip the switch.

The Itawamba AHS senior has the uncanny ability to take over a game when needed, even with a sprained shooting wrist, and even during summer league play. He did just that on Thursday, scoring 23 of his 27 points in the second half of a 48-35 win over reigning Class 6A state champion Olive Branch.

“That’s what real ballers do,” IAHS coach Darryl Wilson said with a laugh. “I think Tim is for sure a D-I player, hands down. If anybody playing the eye game sees him, and you can’t say that he can go, then you don’t really know what you’re talking about.”

The 6-foot-1 guard has been flying under the recruiting radar despite his accomplishments. He averaged 21 points and 8 rebounds per game last season and was named region MVP for the second straight year. Holliday was also a Daily Journal All-Area first-team selection.

The Indians went 14-14 last season and reached the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

“We got better last year,” Wilson said. “I’m looking to improve this year, and we’re going to see how it goes. When you’ve got a player like Tim on your team, he’s going to carry you so far, and the other guys have to step up and play. That’s what we’re trying to do this summer, is get other guys to step up and try to help him score.”

IAHS has some experienced players surrounding Holliday, including point guard Carson Shells, shooter Jalani Jones and Keshun Wilson. Holliday said one of his goals this year is to involve his teammates more often.

“I feel good about them, because everybody got experience last year. So we should be straight,” he said.

During Thursday’s game, Holliday started slowly, but he impacted the game in other ways. He finished with five steals, three rebounds and three blocks.

“Right now I have a sprained wrist, so I can’t really get my jump shot going, so I have to figure out different ways to score,” he said. “I have to rely on my defense, and it helps with my offense.”