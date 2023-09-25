Holland Patent shuts out Little Falls in Mounties' return to Class C East

LITTLE FALLS - The Holland Patent Golden Knights welcomed Little Falls back to Class C East football with a 22-0 shutout Saturday evening.

Running back Noah Rivera, a junior subbing for the injured Nick Amendolare, ran for 178 yards and scored the first touchdown for Holland Patent (2-2, 1-0 C East) which led 16-0 at halftime.

Holland Patent Golden Knight Noah Rivera carries the ball with Little Falls Mountie Wyatt Beadle trying to tackle him Saturday.

Amendolare got hurt in last week's game at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rivera had one carry for eight yards entering Saturday's game.

Saturday's scoreless first quarter ended with a sack and fumble from the Holland Patent defense and a recovery by Jack Sanders at Little Falls' 33-yard line. The Golden Knights needed only two minutes to break the tie in the second quarter on Rivera's six-yard run to the left pylon.

Christopher Siriano Jr ran 10 yards for a touchdown on Holland Patent's next drive and put the Golden Knights up 16-0 3 1/2 minute and one Little Falls punt later.

Christopher Siriano Jr (27) runs with ball after intercepting a pass for Holland Patent during the second half of Saturday's game in Little Falls.

The visitors had a chance to extend the lead before halftime. The Golden Knights took possession with four minutes to go after a fourth down sack by Shaun Dziedzic. They called a timeout facing fourth-and-17 at the Little Falls 16 with 14.4 seconds on the clock and had a pass intercepted by Mountie Wyatt Beadle.

An interception the other way set up the final Holland Patent touchdown. Siriano made the play and returned the ball to the Mounties' 17. Aiden Rubas threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Joe Latella to complete the game's scoring with 5 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter.

Little Falls (0-4, 0-1 C East) threatened in the fourth quarter but quarterback Jackson Hummel was stopped short on a scramble on fourth-and-goal.

Little Falls quarterback Jackson Hummel (25) scrambles with a Holland Patent tackler grabbing him from behind in the second half Saturday.

Braden McCumber ran 12 times for a team-leading 44 yards for the Mounties. Hummel was 10-for-23 passing for 81 yards.

The second half brought rain, much lighter than the downpour that postponed the teams' last meeting and moved it to the next day in 2021, a game won 12-2 by the Golden Knights.

Little Falls travels to Boonville for a game at Adirondack Friday. Holland Patent plays at home Friday against General Brown, the team that beat the Golden Knights in last fall's Section III title game on the way to state championship game appearance.

