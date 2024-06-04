Holland native, WMU grad called up to the MLB

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland native Blake Dunn is expected to make his big-league debut this week after being called up by the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The team announced the move on social media, saying “Welcome to The Show, Blake!”

The 25-year-old Saugatuck High School alum played collegiately at Western Michigan University begore being drafted in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Reds.

Dunn hasn’t had an easy road to the big leagues. Starting his senior year at WMU, injuries derailed Dunn for three consecutive seasons. It wasn’t until last year that Dunn was able to stay healthy and put his full skillset on display.

After parts of two seasons in Lower-A ball, Dunn started to shine last year in High-A, playing for the Dayton Dragons. He hit .276 with 8 home runs and 27 RBI in 47 games before being promoted to the Reds’ Double-A affiliate in Chattanooga. He finished even stronger there, hitting .332 with 15 home runs and 52 RBI.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Dunn led all Reds minor leaguers in hits, total bases, runs and stolen bases and was tied for the lead in home runs. It was all enough to earn the franchise’s award for Minor League Player of the Year.

Despite a 4-for-6 showing in spring training, Dunn started the 2024 season in Triple-A. His bat was cold to start the year in Louisville, and his batting average still sits at just .223, but he has been more productive in recent weeks. His strikeout rate is higher than last season, but his power numbers have remained steady.

Reds senior advisor Shawn Pender told the Enquirer last year that the team loves Dunn’s approach to the game.

“He does a lot of things fundamentally sound. He’s an aggressive hitter, but he’s really developed plate coverage and a better understanding of who he is offensively. He just plays the game the right way. You know you are going to get great effort and a significant amount of production,” Pender told the Enquirer.

The Reds demoted first baseman Nick Martini to Triple-A to make room for Dunn on the MLB roster.

The Reds have not announced whether Dunn will be in the lineup for tonight’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Cincinnati has two more games in Denver before returning home for a four-game homestand with the Chicago Cubs.

