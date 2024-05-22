Holland, Martin homer as Saints start road trip with 3-1 win in Buffalo

After a tough end to their short homestand, the St. Paul Saints started a two-city, 13-game road trip in style with a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Bisons.

Will Holland and Austin Martin homered for St. Paul, while Louie Varland (2-2) started and pitched six strong innings. Varland allowed one run on four hits and three walks, while striking out three. Josh Winder pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Varland and Jorge Alcala notched his second save with a scoreless ninth inning, getting out of a jam after surrendering two baserunners.

Matt Wallner opened the scoring for the Saints, plating Martin with a sacrifice fly in the first. Martin reached on an error and DeShawn Keirsey Jr. singled, sending Martin to third. Keirsey stole second before Michael Helman walked to load the bases. Wallner’s sacrifice fly sent Martin home and chased Buffalo starter Yariel Rodríguez, who’s spent time in the majors this season for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Orelvis Martinez homered in the fourth to tie the game.

But Holland and Martin both hit solo homers in the fifth to put St. Paul ahead for good. It was Holland’s third home run of the season and Martin’s first. Martin is now hitting. 364 with a 1.351 OPS for the Saints this season.