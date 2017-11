Holland declines $15M option with Rockies, goes free

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Greg Holland heads back to the dugout after giving up the go-ahead run to the San Diego Padres in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) -- All-Star closer Greg Holland has become a free agent after declining to exercise his $15 million player option with the Colorado Rockies.

Holland bolstered Colorado's bullpen this year by saving a franchise record-tying 41 games in his first season since Tommy John surgery.

The 31-year-old right-hander was at his best before the All-Star break, when he converted 28 of 29 save chances and had a 1.62 ERA. He struggled in the second half, going 13 of 16 in save opportunities with a 6.38 ERA.

In addition, Colorado declined a $2.5 million club option on utility infielder Alexi Amarista, who gets a $150,000 buyout.

Other Rockies free agents include right-hander Tyler Chatwood, outfielder Carlos Gonzalez, catchers Jonathan Lucroy and Ryan Hanigan, left-hander Jake McGee, right-hander Pat Neshek and first baseman Mark Reynolds.

---

