Holland decisive as Bulldogs steal late victory

Moses Mbye's brilliant solo effort tied the scores, but it was Kerrod Holland's conversion that clinched victory for Canterbury Bulldogs.

Kerrod Holland capped a brilliant performance by converting Moses Mbye's last-gasp try as the Canterbury Bulldogs fought back brilliantly to steal a 20-18 victory over Newcastle Knights.

Holland's kick in the closing stages took his tally for the night to 12 points, completing the turnaround after Canterbury found themselves 10 behind midway through the second half.

Newcastle half-back Brock Lamb had a chance to force golden point with a penalty after the buzzer, but he skewed his kick horribly wide as the Knights fell to a sixth straight defeat.

Holland opened the scoring in the seventh minute when the Bulldogs showed swift hands to play him in over the left corner and, after adding the extras himself, the 24-year-old split the posts again from a penalty.

Newcastle closed the deficit on the stroke of half-time when Peter Mata'utia charged across the line after catching Canterbury off guard with a quick tap penalty, while a two-pointer from Trent Hodkinson levelled things up nine minutes into the second half.

Chanel Mata'utia touched down before brother Peter Mata'utia grounded Hodkinson's grubber kick to give the Knights a comfortable cushion.

However, Marcelo Montoya dived in before Mbye charged down a kick from Lamb and carried the loose ball 70 metres, with Holland's successful kick clinching victory before the Newcastle half-back's miserable finish was compounded with a wayward penalty.