Holland Christian tops rival Holland - the big takeaways

HOLLAND - By the time the Holland Christian football players took off their shoulder pads and peeled off their jerseys, the clock had passed midnight.

The Maroons celebrated a 42-6 weather-delayed win over Holland High School on Thursday night in Week 1 of the football season. Then it hit them that they still had to wake up on Friday morning to go to class.

“It took a lot to battle through,” senior Luke Michmerhuizen said. “But It’s really exciting (to get the win).”

Holland Christian got two touchdowns from Ethan Abberger, and one each from Simon Grotenhuis, Meta Hoekstra, Carter Brower and Clayton Koning.

Wild weather day

Holland Christian's Ethan Abberger, front, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Holland on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Holland Christian.

The game time was pushed back to 8 p.m. to try to avoid the sweltering heat. It was 94 degrees at game time with a 105-degree heat index. It only got worse from there. The game was halted after just four plays when there was lightning spotted in the area.

After a long 1-hour and 30 minute delay, the game got underway at 9:30 p.m.

“I was nervous at first,” coach Dave Abberger said. “We had a lot of people showing us the Doppler radar. We were just trying to make a wise decision and prayed for the best. I think Mr. Engbers (AD Dave Engbers) made a good call and we were happy to get back out there.”

First win for the first-year coach

Dave Abberger got his first win as head coach at Holland Christian.

Abberger was quarterbacks coach for the Maroons the past two seasons. He replaced coach Chris Kuipers.

Holland Christian's Luke Michmerhuizen, right, catches a 45-yard pass against Holland on Aug. 24, 2023, at Holland Christian.

“It feels great,” Abberger said. “We have a great staff and we have a great group of kids. It’s just a great feeling.”

He said he’s excited about where the football program is heading.

“We’ve got good things brewing,” Abberger said. “We’ve got a ton of kids out for our middle school program. We had a nice victory last night. There’s something special about our program. People want to see what its all about this year.”

Senior returns after a bad break

Carter Brower was happy to be wearing his No. 30 jersey again.

A year ago this week, Brower was in a hospital bed after snapping his right leg during the game against Holland.

“It was a big game for him,” Abberger said of Brower. “He had a complete fracture in his leg last year. It was devastating. He had to have emergency surgery. So today was his first game back, coming back against the same team he broke it against a year later. We were really celebrating that.”

Brower, a senior running back, also scored a touchdown. He scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter to give his team a 21-0 lead.

“That was fun,” Brower said. “We ran an inside zone right down the middle and my linemen did a good job and I ran straight in.”

How hard was rehabbing?

“It was hard at the beginning,” Brower said. “I was in a wheelchair for two weeks and then on crutches for a while. It was weird. I knew I would make it back here.”

Big game for Gravenhof

Holland Christian's Ryder Gravenhof, left, tackles Holland's Jacob Torres on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Holland Christian.

Ryder Gravenhof is going to put some fear into quarterbacks this year.

The big linebacker had three quarterback sacks on Thursday.

“He’s good,” Abberger said. “He picked up an offer from Grand Valley State (recently) and by the end of the year, he’ll have a lot more. He’s got some things he needs to clean up, but he’s got a motor that doesn’t stop. He’s tough as nails. He’s the spark plug for our defense.”

Scoring plays

Simon Grotenhuis caught a 5-yard pass from quarterback Eli Boyce with 6:39 to go in the first quarter. Meta Hoekstra scored on a 29-yard run to give the Maroons a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

Brower scored for a 21-0 lead and then Ethan Abberger ran the ball in from 14-yards out for a 28-0 lead at halftime. Abberger scored again to open the fourth quarter on a 16-yard reception from Boyce. Clayton Koning capped the scoring with a 31-yard run with five minutes left in the game.

Holland got its lone touchdown when third-string quarterback Aiden Segovia connected with Tailen Luna on a 7-yard pass.

Family affair for the Abbergers

Coach Abberger was pretty excited to see his elder son, Ethan score twice.

“That was really cool,” he said of the senior. “I have to try to look at him as another player. He’s just No. 7 out there. My wife and I will usually watch the game highlights later on and we’ll celebrate that and be happy for him.”

His younger son, Evan Abberger, a junior quarterback, got to take a few snaps in the final minutes.

“He was ready to rip the ball,” coach Abberger said. “He’s a pretty good quarterback. He can sling it.”

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland Christian tops rival Holland - the big takeaways