Holland Christian has hired Dave Abberger as head football coach.

HOLLAND - Holland Christian has hired Dave Abberger as head football coach.

Abberger takes over for Chris Kuipers who stepped down from the program.

Abberger has been an assistant coach for the Maroons for the past two seasons.

"I am absolutely honored and thrilled to be the new footballccoach at HC," Abberger said. "I am passionate about bringing a renewed fire and enthusiasm to the gootball program in preparation for the football season. I love this team and believe our stock is sky-rocketing."

Holland Christian Athletic Director Dave Engbers announced the hiring.

Subscribe: Get complete coverage of local sports with this special offer

"It was clear very quickly that Coach Abberger was the right fit for the position," Engbers said. "He has a relational ability that allows him to work with a variety of players in different roles as well as the ability to lead a team of coaches. I want to thank coach Chris Kuipers for his six years of leading our program. Chris left our program in a good position with a fantastic group of coaches who are committed to our athletes. Coach Abberger was one of our assistants for the 2021-22 seasons with a variety of coaching experiences going back to the early 2000s. He is already meeting with coaches and laying out the summer plans to prepare athletes for the 2023 season."

Kuipers had been the coach since 2017 and was 20-35. The Maroons were 3-6 last year.

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland Christian hires Dave Abberger as head football coach