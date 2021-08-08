Holistic healing business treats vaccine, post-COVID-19, anxiety
An acupuncture business opened in the West Loop last summer and provides holistic healing.
John Eyers, 42, who ran triathlons and was a mountain climber, did not get the COVID-19 vaccine because he "felt that he would be ok."
A new coronavirus mutation known as the lambda variant that is thought to have increased resistance to vaccines has appeared in the United States.
Last year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally went on as the pandemic raged, despite criticism from heath experts. This year's promises to be even bigger.
When it comes to getting enough sleep, both quality and quantity matter. While at least a third of Americans are not getting the recommended amount of at least seven hours of sleep a night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even fewer are sleeping well. The person sleeping next to you could be why. Sleeping alongside one's partner may be sacrosanct - and not doing so may be perceived by some as a relationship on the rocks - but for others, it simply comes down to wanti
The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. can be blamed on the unvaccinated, but health experts say blame isn't helping end the pandemic.
Whether you're keeping your antibiotics away from sources of light or stashing your insulin in the fridge, many people are intimately aware of just how important it is to ensure that their life sustaining medications are properly stored. Unfortunately, the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is now advising individuals who've been prescribed one particular medication to stop taking it after discovering that improper storage conditions may mean it poses a serious health risk to users. Read on to
Leslie Lawrenson’s partner says he ‘paid ultimate price’ for making a ‘terrible mistake’ over jab
The new daily average for U.S. infections has climbed back to about 100,000 as of Saturday, according to CDC data. Latest COVID-19 updates
If you're hoping to celebrate your birthday for decades to come, try listening to your gut. According to a research team led by investigators from the Keio University School of Medicine in Tokyo, centenarians—those who reach the age of 100—appear to have a special type of gut bacteria that may contribute to longevity.The study authors analyzed the gut microbiome in 160 adults with an average age of 107. After comparing the gut flora of the members in this group to the gut flora of other particip
The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming m
“The UK and Netherlands should be a counsel against despair,” one expert told BuzzFeed News. “We needn’t be fatalistic about the Delta variant.”View Entire Post ›
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. COVID-19 increases patients' risks for heart attack and stroke, suggests a study from Sweden that compared 86,742 individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 2020 and 348,481 people without the virus. In the week following a COVID-19 diagnosis, the risk of a first heart attack went up three- to eight-fold, and the risk of a first stroke due to a blood-vessel blockage rose three- to six-fold, the researchers found.
Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out w
Americans are less confident they can protect themselves from getting COVID-19
Marquis Davis, 28, was hospitalized after catching COVID-19. "He said, 'Bae, I'm going to get the vaccine when I get out of here,'" Davis's wife said.
My prediction of 100,000 cases per day was wrong, admits Professor Neil Ferguson
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has decided to sacrifice Florida’s children on the altar of personal freedom
Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of the possibility of new, stronger COVID-19 variants emerging if not enough Americans are immunized. The Lambda variant, which was first identified in Peru and is now spreading through South America, is highly contagious. Urgent care nurse practitioner Justin Gill joined CBSN to discuss the variant, the rise in children testing positive for the coronavirus and more.
A variety of factors play into risk level, such as the activity, proximity of participants and ventilation, experts say.
Legislators will not extend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s opioid disaster declaration when it expires Aug. 26, leaders from the House and Senate said Thursday.