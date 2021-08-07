Holiday World providing free entree to foster children

Aug. 7—Holiday World and Splashin' Safari announced recently that it would begin offering free entry to its parks for children in foster care throughout Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee in honor of its 75th anniversary.

The new initiative, called the "Foster Family Program" will enable every child in foster care from participating states to visit Holiday World & Splashin' Safari once per year at no cost.

In addition to free admission for children in foster care, resource parents and those in their households are eligible for discounted tickets through Holiday World's Online Fun Club.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate 75 Years of Fun than rolling out the Foster Family Program to share the fun with as many families as possible," said Matt Eckert, Holiday World president and CEO in an announcement.

Brooke Land, treatment director for Benchmark Family Services, a foster service in Owensboro said the program will be of great benefit to the children it serves and to their foster families.

"Our agency was so excited to hear about this program for foster children," she said. "This is an amazing opportunity for foster children that are so deserving to be able to participate in this fun adventure."

Land said the service will give foster families a chance to engage in family-friendly activities with their foster child, giving children an opportunity to bond with the family and an "invaluable" experience.

The program, she said, has been beneficial to children by being a stress reliever, improving socialization skills, and improving their moods with fun and entertainment.

Several foster families served by Benchmark, she said, have already taken advantage of the program, including Linda and Charles McCollum.

Linda McCollum said the experience was a positive one for the whole family and especially their foster child.

"We had a wonderful time," she said.

"This program is also a great way to show appreciation to our foster parents for the dedication and wonderful care they provide for the foster children on a daily basis," Land said.

