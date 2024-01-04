Holiday tournaments wreaked havoc on Morris/Sussex boys basketball Top 10

Winter Break is over, and most Morris and Sussex county boys basketball teams are probably thrilled to return to a more standard schedule. Holiday tournaments were unkind to most local squads, whether their opponents were larger or smaller.

Morris Catholic, however, stayed unbeaten en route to the J.P. Flynn Memorial Tournament title.

The Morris County and Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeding meetings are in about three weeks. Is that enough time for teams to rebound?

Here's the latest Morris/Sussex boys basketball Top 10.

10. North Warren (5-2)

Last week: Unranked

After losing two of their first three, the Patriots held on to beat Parsippany by two points in double overtime, then won two games in their own holiday tournament. Senior Christian Otfuale averages 15.3 points and 14.4 rebounds for North Warren, who will play seven of their next eight on the road.

Up next: Saturday at Boonton, Tuesday at Kittatinny

9. High Point (4-2)

Last week: Unranked

Junior guard Noah Reilly (12.8 ppg., 2.7 rpg.) and senior guard Brayden Franko (12.2 ppg., 5.2 rpg., 2.5 apg.) have guided the Wildcats. High Point, a Group 2 school, split its two games against larger opponents.

Up next: Friday vs. Newton, Tuesday at Morris Tech

8. Roxbury (5-2)

Last week: Unranked

Seniors Matt Collins (12 ppg., 8.3 rpg.) and Jake Morgan (10.3 ppg., 2.9 rpg.) are guiding balanced Roxbury, which is tied with Morris Knolls atop the NJAC-National. The Gaels' two losses were by a total of four points.

Up next: Saturday at Parsippany Hills, Tuesday at Mount Olive

7. Sparta (3-2)

Last week: Unranked

The Spartans opened the season with back-to-back NJAC-American losses to Randolph and West Morris. They edged Mendham by four, then went on to win the Newton Holiday Tournament. Junior Tyler Conlee averaged 19.3 points for the balanced Sparta squad.

Up next: Friday at Delbarton, Saturday vs. J.P. Stevens at Montgomery, Tuesday at Chatham

6. Mendham (4-3)

Last week: Unranked

The Flynn Tournament always has a challenging schedule, and it definitely impacted co-host Mendham's overall record. The Minutemen went 1-2 at their own event, losing to Madison by three and Christian Brothers before defeating Wayne Valley by three. Look out for junior guard Kevin King, who is averaging 18.1 points.

Up next: Wednesday vs. West Morris, Friday vs. Dover, Saturday vs. Warren Hills, Tuesday at Delbarton

5. Randolph (4-3)

Last week: No. 10

Senior Ryan Kress has 22.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the Rams, who have had an up-and-down early season. Randolph has played NJAC-American rival Delbarton twice in six days.

Up next: Friday at West Morris, Saturday vs. Jefferson, Tuesday at Morristown

4. Parsippany Hills (6-1)

Last week: Unranked

After a 81-54 drubbing against Immaculata in the season opener, Parsippany Hills has won six in a row by an average of nine points. Vikings seniors Julio Tatis (13.6 ppg., 6 rpg., 3 apg.) and Simeon Washington (12.3 ppg., 3.6 rpg., 2.4 apg.) are lighting things up.

Up next: Friday vs. Morris Catholic, Saturday at Roxbury, Tuesday vs. Madison

3. Madison (6-2)

Last week: No. 4

Group 2 Madison took some big steps up, defeating Group 3 Chatham, Mendham and Randolph. Both losses came against Morris Catholic, in a regular-season NJAC-Liberty game on Dec. 22 and the Flynn Tournament final a week later. Junior point guard Evan Colao has 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Up next: Tuesday at Parsippany Hills

2. Delbarton (7-1)

Last week: No. 1

Seniors Michael Van Raaphorst (14.8 ppg., 3.8 rpg.) and Lincoln Zimmermann (13.9 ppg., 3.5 rpg., 3.6 apg.) are Delbarton's offensive leaders. The Green Wave, which opened the season on a six-game winning streak, hosts NJAC-American neighbor Mendham Tuesday for a Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser.

Up next: Friday vs. Sparta, Tuesday vs. Mendham

1. Morris Catholic (7-0)

Last week: No. 3

Senior forward Michelangelo Oberti is averaging 20 points, 13.9 rebounds and 5.3 blocks for unbeaten Morris Catholic. The Crusaders won their first seven games by an average of almost 32 points.

Up next: Friday at Parsippany Hills, Saturday vs. Paul VI, Tuesday at Pequannock

Also considered: Boonton (4-3), Jefferson (3-1).

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: NJ basketball: Morris/Sussex boys Top 10 rankings after tournaments