Holiday sports TV guide: Trojan football, bowl games, World Cup, USC basketball, NFL

The holidays are a time for celebrating and feasting, for taking some time to enjoy life at the end of a difficult year in a generally difficult time. Christmas and New Year’s Day are painful times for some, but if at all possible, it’s good to get away from the grind and recharge before the new year. The week between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 is the one week of the year when the days of the week blur together. Wednesday doesn’t feel like Wednesday, Monday doesn’t feel like Monday. It’s holiday time and a chance to hopefully take a break.

There’s lots of sports on TV this December, with the World Cup adding an ingredient to the mix. Christmas Day is a Sunday, which means the NFL plays most of its games on Saturday, Dec. 24, this year. There’s also a plot twist involving the big bowl games on Jan. 2. (The big bowls are that day because Jan. 1 is an NFL Sunday.)

USC Athletics is part of this feast of sports on TV. Let’s help you plan your schedule so that you can do other holiday activities in certain time slots:

EARLY-MORNING FOOTBALL

Los Angeles football fans — international football and American football — will have some breakfast football options in the coming weeks.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the World Cup third-place game starts at 7 a.m. in L.A. One hour later, at 8 a.m. Pacific time, the Fenway Bowl — from Fenway Park in Boston — gets started.

Fox has the World Cup third-place game. ESPN has the Fenway Bowl.

The World Cup Final is at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Have some football with your breakfast.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 -- ALL TIMES ARE PACIFIC STANDARD TIME

World Cup third-place game, Fox, 7 a.m.

Fenway Bowl, ESPN, 8 a.m.

Colts-Vikings, NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Vegas Bowl, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

L.A. Bowl, ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Ravens-Browns, NFL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Lending Tree Bowl, ESPN, 2:45 p.m.

New Mexico Bowl, ABC, 4:30 p.m.

Dolphins-Bills, NFL Network, 5:15 p.m.

Frisco Bowl, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18 -- ALL TIMES PACIFIC

World Cup Final, Fox, 7 a.m.

NFL early-game window, 10 a.m.

NFL late-game window, 1:05 p.m.

USC-Auburn basketball, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Sunday Night Football, 5:20 p.m.

Story continues

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

Independence Bowl, ESPN, noon

Gasparilla Bowl, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

NFL early-game window, 10 a.m.

NFL late-game window, 1:05 p.m.

Hawaii Bowl, ESPN, 5 p.m.

NFL Saturday Night Football, 5:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25

NBA Christmas: 76ers at Knicks, ESPN, 9 a.m.

Packers-Dolphins, Fox, 10 a.m.

Lakers-Mavericks, ABC, 11:30 a.m.

Broncos-Rams, CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Bucks-Celtics, ABC, 2 p.m.

Grizzlies-Warriors, ABC and ESPN, 5 p.m.

Buccaneers-Cardinals, NBC, 5:20 p.m.

Suns-Nuggets, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sun Bowl, CBS, 11:10 a.m.

Gator Bowl, ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson, ESPN, 5 p.m.

USC basketball: Trojans at Washington, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

Music City Bowl, ABC, 9 a.m.

Sugar Bowl, ESPN, 9 a.m.

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl — ESPN, 1 p.m.

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Peach Bowl — ESPN, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

NFL early-game window, 10 a.m.

USC basketball: Trojans at Washington State, noon, TV network to be announced

NFL late-game window, 1:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Sunday Night Football: Rams vs. Chargers, NBC, 5:20 p.m.

MONDAY, JANUARY 2

Tournament of Roses Parade, ABC, NBC, KTLA Channel 5, 8 a.m.

ReliaQuest Bowl, ESPN2, 9 a.m.

USC Football: Trojans vs. Tulane in the Cotton Bowl, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Citrus Bowl, ABC, 10 a.m.

Rose Bowl, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Monday Night Football: Bills vs. Bengals, ABC and ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire