Holiday greetings from our Red Bulls

Mads & Co recharging batteries

While a few of our Red Bulls are currently away on international action, the rest of the team have swapped their football boots for sunglasses and swimming shorts. The summer break is all about recharging batteries, after all, with our boys picking a wide range of destinations in which to do that.

Hang loose – Amar Dedic looks in place, for now, on a hammock in Antalya (Turkey). It has not just been about taking it easy though, with adventures on the quad too.

Mads Bidstrup has been enjoying La Bella Vita in Sicily. Whether in the stunning gardens of Taormina or taking a refreshing dip in the Ionian Sea – the Dane is enjoying life on the Italian island.

A little further to the East over in Greece, Nicolas Capaldo is holidaying amid the picturesque sunsets of Santorinis.

Also on the Greek coast is our flying full-back Aleksa Terzic.

Fernando has been flying kites - it is a very popular hobby in Brazil, with fiercely contested competitions held. Our super striker is taking a more relaxed, and dare we say stylish approach to it though.

Back in Taxham soon

It won't be long until our boys are back in action. On 22 June it will be time for performance tests, with our first day of training under our new coach Pepijn Lijnders coming two days later. All the details on our pre-season plans can be found here:

to the Article