Holiday Bowl: USC Trojans bowl game plans and opponent are finally set

Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams scrambles during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

With the return of 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, the USC Trojans were supposed to be one of the best teams in college football this season. That did not come to fruition though.

After tough losses to Notre Dame, Utah, and UCLA, the Trojans will not be participating in the College Football Playoff like they had hoped. That said, they do still get to participate in the Holiday Bowl against the ACC runners-up, the Louisville Cardinals.

Will USC play in a bowl game?

Yes, the Trojans will play in the Holiday Bowl. This will be the Trojans' fourth appearance in the Holiday Bowl in the last ten seasons. They have a record of 1-2 in the previous three games, with their lone win coming in 2014 against Nebraska.

Who will USC play in the Holiday bowl game?

The Trojans will take on the Louisville Cardinals in the Holiday Bowl.

The Cardinals had an opportunity to take down the undefeated Florida State Seminoles in the ACC Championship game on Saturday. Ultimately though, Louisville's remarkable offense that had been averaging 33 points per game, was held to just six points against FSU's stout defense.

The Cardinals have never participated in the Holiday Bowl. They have won two of their last three bowl games though, including a win over Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl a season ago.

When is the Holiday bowl? TV, schedule and streaming

The Holiday Bowl is set for December 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will air on FOX. For those looking to stream the game, there are options for viewing on Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

