Holiday Bowl will reunite USC with a former Pac-12 quarterback

The wait is over. USC knows its bowl destination and opponent. The Trojans are heading to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl against Louisville. USC gets to play a 10-win team which reached its conference title game. Louisville made the ACC Championship Game before losing to unbeaten Florida State. The Cardinals finished their regular season 10-3. They were 10-1 before losing to Kentucky and then Florida State.

Louisville’s quarterback is Jack Plummer. He faced USC last year when he was with the Cal Golden Bears.

We remember it well:

“It did come as a surprise that the Trojans made California Golden Bear quarterback Jack Plummer look like Aaron Rodgers for much of the game, especially the fourth quarter.

“It did come as a shock that Cal’s bad offensive line and generally unreliable offense were able to move the ball so easily against the Trojans.”

USC’s defense was coached for most of the 2023 season by Alex Grinch, but we will see if new coordinator D’Anton Lynn is actively involved in the Holiday Bowl defensive game-planning process. The more Lynn is involved, the less likely it is that Plummer will repeat his 2022 performance against USC.

