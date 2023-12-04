Holiday Bowl odds: Louisville jumps to favorite over USC following game opt-outs

Louisville opened as a 1/2-point underdog to Southern California in the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, shortly after the pairing was announced Sunday, per Action Network. But less than 24 hours later, following several key Trojans opting out of the game, the Cardinals are a 7 1/2-point favorite, per DraftKings.

The Cardinals and Trojans have never played each other, though U of L is 3-6 against the Pac-12 Conference, which will disband after this season.

USC ended the year with a 7-5 record after losing five of its last six games, including to rival UCLA. In San Diego, the Trojans will be without starting quarterback and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams, who ranks fifth nationally in points responsible for with 250, along with leading rusher MarShawn Lloyd (820 yards, nine touchdowns).

No Louisville players have announced plans to opt out of the bowl game. After the team's ACC championship loss to Florida State, leading receiver Jamari Thrash said he intended to play in the bowl game. Star running back Jawhar Jordan also plans on playing in the contest.

