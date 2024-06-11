Holiday Bowl moving to Snapdragon Stadium after two years at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — After two seasons at Petco Park, the Holiday Bowl is moving back to Mission Valley.

The DIRECTV Holiday Bowl will be taking place at Snapdragon Stadium this December. The Padres and Sports San Diego made the joint announcement Tuesday morning.

The game date and kickoff time have yet to be announced.

The Holiday Bowl has been played in San Diego since its inception in 1978. The game was hosted at the former San Diego Stadium/Jack Murphy Stadium/Qualcomm Stadium/SDCCU Stadium through 2019 before it moved to Petco Park for the 2022-23 seasons (2020-21 games were not played during the COVID-19 pandemic).

Snapdragon Stadium is home to SDSU Aztec Football, San Diego Wave FC of the National Women’s Soccer League and the San Diego Legion of Major League Rugby. The 35,000-seat multipurpose venue is owned by San Diego State University.

Located in Mission Valley, construction on Snapdragon Stadium began in August 2020, welcoming San Diego sports fans starting in September 2022. The stadium was built to replace the San Diego Stadium/Jack Murphy Stadium/Qualcomm Stadium/SDCCU Stadium.

“It was our honor to host the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. “Keeping the game in San Diego at a time when there weren’t any other viable options was vitally important to the Holiday Bowl, our community and local economy. The Holiday Bowl is a great event and wonderful San Diego tradition. We will continue our promise to be more than a ballpark by hosting world-class concerts and events at Petco Park in the future. We wish the Holiday Bowl many years of successful and exciting games at their new venue.”

The game isn’t the only thing happening in December. There are several Holiday Bowl events planned like the Holiday Bowl Parade and 5K walk/run.

”The DIRECTV Holiday Bowl had a great run at Petco Park, and we are so appreciative to the San Diego Padres for being tremendous hosts,” said Sports San Diego CEO Mark Neville. “The Holiday Bowl is an important event for San Diego, and the Padres were there for us when SDCCU Stadium was razed. Petco Park is an incredible venue, one for which our community is lucky to have.”

The Holiday Bowl game traditionally features a matchup between a former Pac-12 school or Oregon State/Washington State against an ACC team.

