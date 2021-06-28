Holeshot victories dominate Summit Nationals

Jun. 28—NORWALK — The wait was longer than anyone had hoped or expected.

But once the finals took place on Sunday at the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, the heavy hitters were as closely-contested as possible.

Erica Enders (Pro Stock), Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car) and Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) each claimed Wally trophies with holeshot (better reaction time) wins in a rain-delayed finish inside Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk.

Enders topped Summit Racing's Greg Anderson by just .005 of a second in the finals, a huge boost to the accomplished driver who was in fifth place entering the Norwalk race. Anderson leaves the Maple City searching for an elusive win to become the all-time leader in the class, but remains well atop the season standings.

"It's huge because we've really struggled — but because we've had luck not go our way losing by a couple thousands here and there," Enders said. "But my team always steps up to the plate. We tuned up this car and made a whole bunch of changes.

"We've fought this race car, and I can not be more excited for this team and to win at the closest race track to our sponsor (Melling Performance) in Jackson (Michigan). We get to go celebrate with those employees, which is just fantastic — we got it.

Enders said Summit is also one of her favorite facilities on the tour.

"It feels like an eternity since we've done anything well, but to get a prestigious Wally and also get the ice cream scoop — that looks really cool on your shelf."

Enders reached the final round, the 57th in her career, by knocking off Cristian Cuadra, Bruno Massel and Kyle Koretsky. Anderson, who qualified No. 1 for the sixth time in seven races, beat Fernando Cuadra, Val Smeland and Matt Hartford en route to his fourth final this year and 162nd in his career.

In Top Fuel, Steve Torrence won for the second straight time (2019) in Norwalk, also using a holeshot reaction time of 0.05 over Brittany Force in the finals. He crossed the line in 3.736 seconds at 326.23 miles per hour, and was already nearly 200 points up over second-place Antron Brown in the standings prior to Sunday.

Heavy rain hit the area around 3 p.m., about 30 minutes prior to the semifinal eliminations in each class. After it resumed at 5:45 p.m., Torrence and his team were first on the track.

But Torrence and his team were fortunate to even survive the rain. He was set to face Leah Pruett, and a quick rain shower that was a sign of things to come put a pause in the action.

Both teams then made the risky attempt to go back to the pits for some minor adjustments, but were told if they weren't back in their lanes by the time Top Fuel restarted they would miss the round.

Both made it back, and with the track temperature dropped from 122 to 107 degrees, Torrence topped Pruett in a classic side-by-side run on yet another holeshot, as he went 3.781 at 325.45 to Pruett's 3.772 at 326.95 mph.

"We came out here first on the first run after they sprayed the track, and you just have to go from A to B, and that's what we had to do," Torrence said. "We had to stay focused and overcome, you just have to be ready," he added. "Just a great job by our team, and I'm so proud and honored to be in the position that I am. This is really humbling, because anyone can win in this car. That's how great this team is that put this car together."

In the Funny Car finals, it was a memorable finish for a longtime driver on the tour who is no stranger to Norwalk. Cruz Pedregon found his way back to the winner's circle for the first time in three years when he topped points leader Bob Tasca III on a massive hole shot (0.53) at 3.958 seconds and 324.75 mph.

An emotional Pedregon — who entered Norwalk a distant ninth place in the standings — said through tears that days like Sunday will keep him going.

"This is just ... it's not why I race, but it will keep me racing," he said. "It's a good team. I kind of felt like I was holding the team back a little bit, but I dug deep and got in my old self."

Predregon took out Robert Hight and Alexis DeJoria on his way to the finals matchup with Tasca, who also topped second-place John Force in the second round.

"Like all sports, you work your way into shape and start winning again," Pedregon said. "These guys taught me to get I that winning mode, and that's what we saw today. This win means we have a good car, and we can drive it to win some races. The Countdown (to the championship) is where we want to shine, but this is a big step."

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Matt Smith set the track E.T. record in the final round, going 6.782 seconds at 200.56 mph to beat Steve Johnson. Smith picked up his second win this season and 28th in his career, as the defending world champ built on his points lead. To reach the final round, Smith took out Jianna Salinas, Ryan Oehler and Eddie Krawiec, dialing up his best round of the weekend — and the quickest in Pro Stock Motorcycle history at Norwalk — to deny Johnson of his second straight victory.

NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals

Final results

The final finish order (1-16) at the 14th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. The race was the seventh of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Austin Prock; 5. Leah Pruett; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Mike Salinas; 8. Justin Ashley; 9. Josh Hart; 10. Doug Kalitta; 11. Mike Bucher; 12. Doug Foley; 13. Kyle Wurtzel; 14. Joe Morrison; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Krista Baldwin.

FUNNY CAR

1. Cruz Pedregon; 2. Bob Tasca III; 3. Alexis DeJoria; 4. Ron Capps; 5. Robert Hight; 6. John Force; 7. Matt Hagan; 8. J.R. Todd; 9. Bobby Bode; 10. Paul Lee; 11. Jim Campbell; 12. Dale Creasy Jr.; 13. Blake Alexander; 14. Tim Wilkerson; 15. Terry Haddock; 16. Mike McIntire.

PRO STOCK

1. Erica Enders; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Matt Hartford; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Dallas Glenn; 6. Val Smeland; 7. Bruno Massel; 8. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 9. Kenny Delco; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Cristian Cuadra; 13. Fernando Cuadra; 14. Aaron Stanfield; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Deric Kramer.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Matt Smith; 2. Steve Johnson; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Joey Gladstone; 5. Andrew Hines; 6. John Hall; 7. Angie Smith; 8. Ryan Oehler; 9. Cory Reed; 10. Jerry Savoie; 11. Angelle Sampey; 12. Scotty Pollacheck; 13. Marc Ingwersen; 14. Jim Underdahl; 15. Jianna Salinas; 16. Karen Stoffer.