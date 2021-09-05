Is a holdout on the horizon for Steelers LB T.J. Watt?
According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, via ESPN television, if the Pittsburgh Steelers and star outside linebacker T.J. Watt cannot come to an agreement on a contract, there’s a real possibility Watt will not play in Week One against the Buffalo Bills.
This might come as a shock to many Steelers fans, seeing as how Watt has basically been a hold-in all of training camp and the preseason but still has a contract paying him just north of $10 million this season.
However, this could go from a very minor inconvenience to a major disruption in a hurry if Watt chooses to sit out the season and force the Steelers to sign him to a contract. This isn’t something Pittsburgh does and would be completely off-book for the franchise.
Fans have continuously supported Watt during this offseason in his pursuit of a new contract but don’t be shocked if they turn on him if he opts to not play until he gets a new contract.