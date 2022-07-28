Who is holding in? Tracking the players not practicing as training camp opens

With the start of training camps across the league, there are always reminders that at its core, the NFL is a business.

Meaning some players are not reporting for the start of camps due to their contract status. Or, given the terms of the current CBA, they are “holding in.” Reporting to training camp, but not practicing as they try and negotiate a new contract with their teams.

Whether it is a veteran looking for a long-term extension or a younger player seeking that lucrative second deal, a few players have chosen to “hold in” at the start of training camp. Here is a running list of what players are doing just that.

Orlando Brown Jr., LT, Kansas City Chiefs

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

It is perhaps not a surprise, but left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is one of the players currently not practicing as he tries to negotiate a new deal.

The organization placed the franchise tag on Brown, and had until July 15th to work out a multi-year contract extension. However, the two sides failed to come to terms on an extension, meaning that Brown will play the 2022 season under the franchise tag, earning a fully-guaranteed $16.6 million in the year ahead.

However, as our own Doug Farrar has outlined, despite their aggressive push to sign Brown to a long-term deal, perhaps the Chiefs would be wise to take a more conservative approach.

Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears

Roquan Smith

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is another player that will not be participating at the start of training camp due to his contract situation. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the former first-round selection has “not yet received an offer he would remotely consider.”

Previously, it was reported that a long-term deal for Smith is the top priority for new general manager Ryan Poles. For his part, Smith has indicated that he wants to remain with the Bears.

During his time in Chicago, Smith has lived up to the first-round billing and become one of the league’s top off-ball linebackers. During the 2020 campaign, Smith posted 139 total tackles — including a career-high 18 tackles for a loss — along with four sacks and a pair of interceptions. As an encore in 2021, Smith recorded a career-high 163 total tackles, including 12 for a loss, along with three sacks and another interception.

Story continues

Jessie Bates III, S, Cincinnati Bengals

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III is in a similar situation to Orlando Brown Jr. The Bengals placed the franchise tag on the safety during the spring and had until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with Bates, but the two sides could not come to an agreement.

Bates is set to play the 2022 season under the tag.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, guaranteed money is what kept the two sides from reaching a deal:

For the #Bengals and star S Jessie Bates: The team's final offer guaranteed Bates only $4M more than what he would get if he eventually signs the franchise tag. Big difference is the tag locks Bates in for one year while the Bengals' offer locked him in for 5 additional years. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2022

There is another angle to this situation, given what Cincinnati did at the end of the first round. The Bengals drafted Daxton Hill in the first round, a versatile defender out of Michigan who spent time at safety as well as in the slot. As head coach Zac Taylor noted on Monday, it is now on the rookie to be ready:

Zac Taylor on Jessie Bates: "I've talked to Jessie. That'll be on him when he decides to show up." "Whenever he does show up, we'll be ready for him. In the meantime, it's important for Dax (Hill) to be ready." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 25, 2022

Unlike the others, Bates has yet to report to training camp.

Derwin James, S, Los Angeles Chargers

(Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

Jessie Bates III is not the only safety looking for a new deal as training camps open. Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is in the same boat.

James, who underwent shoulder surgery in the off-season, is entering the final year of his rookie deal, which has him earning a base salary of just over $9 million this season.

Head coach Brandon Staley indicated to the media on Wednesday that James is fully recovered from the surgery and is expected to practice once a deal is ironed out between the player and the team:

Brandon Staley said Derwin James is not practicing because of his contract situation. Staley feels like the two sides are close and said James — who had offseason shoulder surgery — will be full go once the contract gets done. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) July 27, 2022

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

An off-season of speculation over his future in San Francisco continues, as 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is another player who is “holding in” as training camp opens.

Samuel requested a trade earlier in the off-season, reportedly over his usage last year in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Shanahan used the talented wide receiver out of the backfield in certain packages, running him between the tackles in addition to the work Samuel did as a receiver.

After his trade request, the relationship between the team and the player seemed to soften, opening the door for a long-term deal. With that not done, Samuel is not practicing with the team. Shanahan indicated on Wednesday that the team and the player are in a “good place” for getting a deal done:

#49ers Deebo Samuel won't take part in today's first practice of camp but will condition on side. His agents and 49ers' front office are busy negotiating an extension

Kyle Shanahan just talked to Deebo: "Hopefully we can figure something out soon, but we’re in a good place today" — Cam Inman (@CamInman) July 27, 2022

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Another NFC West wide receiver is among those holding in at the start of camp. D.K. Metcalf is not practicing with the Seattle Seahawks as he looks for a new contract from the team. The receiver had foot surgery in the off-season, but is not practicing at the moment.

Head coach Pete Carroll indicated on Wednesday it was because the team and the player had yet to finalize a new deal:

Not that there was any real question, but Pete Carroll confirmed DK Metcalf is not practicing because his contract situation remains unresolved. Carroll said Metcalf passes his physical — he had foot surgery in January. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 27, 2022

The head coach also seemed optimistic that a deal would get done:

Pete Carroll says “there’s a lot of work being done” with DK Metcalf’s contract but says he has no update on when it will get done. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 27, 2022

1

1