Holders Southern Vipers stunned by Sunrisers

Sunrisers enjoyed a first Charlotte Edwards Cup success for three years [Rex Features ]

Sunrisers pulled off a major shock as they defeated two-time Charlotte Edwards Cup holders Southern Vipers at Arundel.

They made 134-5 and then restricted the Vipers to 131-6 off their 20 overs to win by just three runs, for only their second ever win in this competition.

Central Sparks maintained their 100% start with a third win out of three as they beat Northern Diamonds by three wickets in a match reduced to 11 overs per side.

Diamonds got to 80-9 at Headingley, before Georgia Davis scored two off the final ball as Sparks ended on 81-7.

But the match between South East Stars and Western Storm at Beckenham was abandoned due to bad weather after just six overs when Storm were 38-3.

Asked to bat first, Sunrisers openers Grace Scrivens (21) and Joanne Gardner (42) put on 66 until both were removed in the same over by Freya Davies.

But number four Mady Villiers made a valuable 34 not out from 27 balls to help post a decent score.

Yet when Vipers opener Charli Knott brought up a 50, it looked like the defending champions would chase it down.

She was removed by Sophie Munro, who later took the wickets of Freya Kemp for two and Georgia Elwiss (33) in the 17th over to tilt the match back towards Sunrisers as she finished with 4-27 off her four overs.

Needing 12 off the last over, Eva Gray restricted the Vipers to eight with not a single boundary as Sunrisers inflicted a second defeat in three games on the Vipers.

They climb to sixth with this win, level on points but one place below their opponents.

Last ball drama in Leeds

Play eventually began in Leeds at 16:45 BST with the contest reduced to an 11-over match.

Northern Diamonds were put in and lost wickets at regular intervals with Erin Burns' 30 off 18 balls the only significant score, as Grace Potts and Davis each collected three wickets.

In pursuit of 81, Central Sparks fell to 30-4 as Rachel Slater grabbed two quick wickets.

Eventually they got to the final over needing just five as captain Eve Jones made 26 off 18 balls, but Katie Levick conceded just three off the first two balls, then removed Emily Arlott for five off the third.

Davis failed to score off her first two deliveries, but lofted Levick down the ground off the last ball to grab the two runs needed for victory.

Victory moved Sparks above The Blaze at the top of the table, while the Diamonds are bottom with three defeats out of three.

Only six overs were possible in Beckenham after South East Stars had asked Western Storm to bat.

Niamh Holland was run out for 20 just before the rain came as Storm picked up their first points.

They remain seventh, while the Stars are unbeaten in third.