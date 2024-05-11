Holder and Waite hit tons as Pears make Kent toil

Vitality County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, (day two)

Worcestershire 618-7d: Holder 123*, Roderick 117, Waite 100*; Evison 3-58, Parkinson 3-201

Kent: 111-2: Bell-Drummond 54*; Leach 2-12

Kent (1 pt) trail Worcestershire (3 pts) by 507 runs

Jason Holder and Matthew Waite both hit unbeaten centuries as Worcestershire built a daunting lead against Kent on day two of their County Championship match at Canterbury.

Joe Leach then took two early wickets to reduce Kent to 15-2, before the hosts rallied to finish on 111-2 at stumps, a deficit of 507.

Daniel Bell-Drummond and Jack Leaning were the not-out batters on 54 and 43 respectively.

Earlier, Holder was unbeaten on 123 while Waite made 100 before the visitors declared on 618-7 in their first innings, with Adam Hose contributing 90.

Joey Evison had Kent’s best bowling figures with 3-58, while Matt Parkinson claimed 3-201 from 44.5 overs.

Kent finally made a breakthrough in the 117th over after Worcestershire began day two on 308-5.

Evison initially had a shout for lbw against Hose turned down, but the next delivery hit him low on the pad in front of middle.

Rob Jones went for 37 when he swished at Parkinson and was caught by Bell-Drummond at first slip, but it was 424-7 at lunch and Holder then wreaked havoc.

He glanced Parkinson down the legside for two to reach his half-century and reached three figures with a single off Leaning.

Waite was more measured, hitting just two boundaries on his way to fifty, but the second half of his innings included a six to reach 99, then a scrambled single to bring up three figures, at which point the visitors finally declared.

Kent’s reply got off to a grim start when Leach removed Ben Compton, caught at slip, with the fifth ball of the innings.

Zak Crawley then recorded his fourth single-digit score in five innings when Leach had him caught down the leg side.

But Bell-Drummond and Leaning responded with a partnership worth 96.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.