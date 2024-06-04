Holder returns to West Indies squad to play England

Holder scored 186 runs and took nine wickets in a spell in county cricket with Worcestershire earlier this year [Getty Images]

Former captain Jason Holder has been picked in West Indies' squad to tour England after making himself available again for the Test side.

All-rounder Holder, 32, opted out of the Test series in Australia in January, instead choosing to play in the United Arab Emirates T20 franchise league.

He was ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup with an unspecified injury but is expected to be fit.

West Indies play England in three Tests, starting on 10 July at Lord's.

The series opener will be England bowler James Anderson's final international.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales has also returned to the West Indies squad, having missed the Australia tour through injury.

Seales impressed in a stint in the County Championship with Sussex earlier this season, during which he took 24 wickets in six matches to make him Division Two's leading wicket-taker.

Fellow quick Shamar Joseph, who bowled West Indies to victory in his second Test against Australia at Brisbane, is also selected.

There is no place for batter Shai Hope, however. The right-hander made centuries in each innings of West Indies' win against England at Headingley in 2017 but last played a Test in 2021.

Uncapped batter Mikyle Louis has been included.

West Indies squad

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair