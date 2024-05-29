It's a Holdenville 3-peat in 3-Point Shootout

May 29—Holdenville's stranglehold on The Ada News All-Star Classic Girls 3-point Shootout continued last week inside the Cougar Activity Center.

Bella Smith, who will be a senior for coach Dillon Snow's Lady Wolverine team next year, buried 13 3-point shots in 45 seconds to secure the championship.

The other two 3-point Shoot Out finalists — another HHS sharpshooter, Allyson Inselman along with Allen scoring machine Kaylee Davis — both got unexpectedly cold at the wrong time. Neither Inselman, who was a 3-point Shoot Out finalist last year nor Davis managed to hit double digits in the final round.

All three finalists drilled nine 3-pointers during the 30-second preliminary round held earlier in the day to secure a spot in the finals. The Shoot Out took place at halftime of the girls All-Star basketball game,

Latta standout Kate Williams got hot late in the preliminary round, making six 3-point shots before falling just short of a trip to the finals.

Snow told The Ada News that his team's style of play lends itself to quite a few 3-point shots going up on any given night.

"We like to play fast very similar to the Oklahoma women's style so we like to get a lot of layups and 3-pointers. It's not uncommon for us to pull up for a three in transition and that's because we work on them every day in practice," Snow explained.

"I think the best thing about the (All-Star Classic) 3-peat is that it's come from three different girls — with us having six girls total in the finals the last three years."

Former Holdenville shooting star Emmy Marriott started the Lady Wolverine streak by winning the 2022 All-Star Classic Girls 3-point Shootout. Cylee Null of Holdenville won the title last year.

It was Smith's second 3-point title in recent weeks. She also claimed the 3-point championship during Holdenville's Alumni weekend festivities. Smith hit five 3-pointers in a game five times during the 2023-24 basketball season.

"Bella is a great kid on and off the court and is extremely coachable. She was our sharpshooter last year, shooting 34% from the arc which is really good considering the amount we shoot in a game. Bella is the kind of player I wish I had five more just like her. I look for her to be a leader in her senior season and have another great year," he said. "We had three girls shoot over 30% from the 3-point stripe last season."

BOYS SHOOTOUT

Hometown kid Miilan Riley captured the Boys 3-Point Shoot Out crown. The Ada High product, who will be a junior for coach Kyle Caufield's team next year, slipped into the finals after making seven triples in 30 seconds during the preliminary round. Boston Lowe of Holdenville canned nine 3-pointers to advance and Keith Cook, another Cougar shooter, made eight early 3s.

However, all three competitors cooled off in the finals. Cook and Lowe managed just five 3-pointers each and Riley won the title with six makes.

"It was exciting to watch both Miilan Riley and Keith Cook compete in the 3-point contest," said Ada boys assistant coach Cody Nall, who was the head coach for the West All-Star Classic squad. "Anyone who has watched these two play before knew both could get hot at any moment. Miilan's perimeter shooting has become a strong addition to his game. It was no surprise he was able to excel in this event."

SLAM DUNK CONTEST

After finishing third to dunk standouts Carter Colombe of Ada and Ashton Bierce of Stonewall, Keith Cook used an impressive dunk on his third try to secure the 2024 Ada News All-Star Classic Slam Dunk championship.

Cook soared to the basket and slammed the ball one-handed on the opposite side on his final attempt, getting a nice reaction from the crowd and a score of 28 (out of a possible 30) from the panel of dunk judges.

"I thought I needed to add something to (the final dunk), and that's one I thought I could get. "I went to the other side to show I could. Not everyone can do that one. I wasn't sure if I'd go with one or two hands. More than anything, I wanted to get in clean — not hitting the rim on it."

Cook finished with a three-dunk total of 73, getting some separation from runner-up Sam Brown of Latta with the final attempt. Cook led just 45-42 going into the final round.