Sephora's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is beyond good

The Sephora Black Friday sale is bigger than we could have hoped – and, better yet, the deals are still here for Cyber Monday. *Screamin', cryin', throwing up*.



RN, the legendary beauty retailer is offering up to 50% off select brands. And, since we spend more time looking at the Sephora website than we do sleeping, we've already trawled the website to find the best Black Friday deals to know about.



Shop Sephora Black Friday

From Sol de Janeiro and Benefit to Elemis and Kiehl's, there's plenty to stock up on now and throughout the rest of the weekend. And with so much on offer, pls, take this as your sign to overhaul your beauty bag for a fraction of the price (don't mind if we do!).



Sephora Black Friday: Makeup

Without exaggerating, the makeup offering at Sephora is sensational. Of course, there are your classic brands that we know and love – including NARS and MAC – but dig a little deeper and you’ll find some niche inclusions that you may have never tried before.

Sephora Black Friday: Skincare

If you’re hitting up the Black Friday sale to stock up on some skincare, let us take you through the crème de la crème. The skincare directory at Sephora is a stellar one (it’s also frickin’ huge) so navigating the options can be a tricky one. But when it comes to skincare, our fussy beauty team can point you in the right direction depending on your needs.



Sephora Black Friday: Hair

When you're scrolling through Black Friday sales for hair products, you'll want to do your research first. Unlike makeup or fragrance, you can't swatch a shampoo or styling foam in-store and immediately expect to become best friends.

Finding the right hair products may be a trial-and-error situation but there is a way to hack the system. We'd suggest heading to the retailer's 'best sellers' page as many of these products have been Cosmo-team approved too.

Is there a Sephora Cyber Monday sale?

Absolutely! Sephora's Black Friday 50% sale has spanned through to Cyber Monday — but there's limited time left to shop. With the deals ending at midnight, this is your last chance to make the most of top-notch bargains before Xmas arrives.

What is Black Friday?

If you don’t know the answer to this question then, please, crawl out from under your rock and join us. But in case you didn’t know, Black Friday is the biggest discounted shopping event of the year (yup, it puts Boxing Day deals to shame).



Black Friday originated in America and was thought to be started by the department store Macy’s (y’know, the one from Miracle on 34th Street). Anyways, fast forward to today and savvy shoppers line the streets and scroll the internet for some next-level deals. It’s worth getting excited for, trust us.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday takes place on the fourth Friday of November, making November 24 the golden date in 2023. But, with Black Friday happening before the Xmas season, many brands continue their sales into Cyber Monday too.

Does Sephora take part in Black Friday?

True stans will know there are many Sephora stores across the US and Europe, and that the retailer has always offered its customers many exciting Black Friday deals.

For us Brits, this will be the second Black Friday event that Sephora puts on for us.

The UK website launched in October 2022 and, not long after, in March 2023, a physical store opened in Westfield White City. A second location has also opened in Westfield Stratford City in East London.

If a trip to London isn’t on the cards for you RN, then head to the Sephora website and start loading up your cart. According to Sephora, Black Friday is here, people.

What's the deal with Sephora's shipping over Black Friday?

When it comes to Black Friday, we suggest side-stepping the IRL mayhem and securing yourself a nice spot on the soft with your phone (to shop) and a hot chocolate (to sip).

So, before you load up your cart, let's take a mo to talk about shipping. Luckily, Sephora's delivery is pretty sweet: standard delivery, which arrives in 2-3 working days, costs £3.95, while any haul over £20 will be shipped for free! 👌

