Hold onto the handlebars extra tight this week, GTA cyclists
We've seen this week before, cyclists: The hot, humid, hazy sunshine. The occasionally heavy showers and thunderstorms.
Prepare for everything this week, and hold onto the handlebars extra tight – some gusty winds will fly at times.
MONDAY
Hot, humid, and hazy due to wildfire smoke. Temperatures easily spill into the low 30s, so pack lots of water and plan for lots of stops
Little-to-no chance of thunderstorms, light southerly wind throughout the day
TUESDAY
You’ll notice the gustier southwest winds kicking up, the increased cloud cover, and a bout of thunderstorms through the afternoon
Temperatures drop into the upper 20s depending on cloud cover, plus the showers can temporarily cool the surface.
Winds peak at 30-60 km/h out of the southwest
WEDNESDAY
Most models hint at instability north and east for thunderstorm activity, but it'll be hot again, with humidex values near 40
Winds 30-50 km/h out of the southwest
THURSDAY
Another hot day in the series, watching thunderstorm complexes late-evening into pre-dawn Friday
Similar muggy conditions, with winds generally remaining gusty out of the southwest
Winds once again gusting up to 50 km/h out of the southwest
FRIDAY
Watching a late-day cold front to usher some heat-relief, but odds are temperatures set to spike towards 30°C before temperatures back to seasonal for the weekend.