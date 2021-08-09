Hold onto the handlebars extra tight this week, GTA cyclists

We've seen this week before, cyclists: The hot, humid, hazy sunshine. The occasionally heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Prepare for everything this week, and hold onto the handlebars extra tight – some gusty winds will fly at times.

MONDAY

Tyler 1

Hot, humid, and hazy due to wildfire smoke. Temperatures easily spill into the low 30s, so pack lots of water and plan for lots of stops

Little-to-no chance of thunderstorms, light southerly wind throughout the day

TUESDAY

TYLER 2

You’ll notice the gustier southwest winds kicking up, the increased cloud cover, and a bout of thunderstorms through the afternoon

Temperatures drop into the upper 20s depending on cloud cover, plus the showers can temporarily cool the surface.

Winds peak at 30-60 km/h out of the southwest

WEDNESDAY

Tyler 3

Most models hint at instability north and east for thunderstorm activity, but it'll be hot again, with humidex values near 40

Winds 30-50 km/h out of the southwest

THURSDAY

Tyler 4

Another hot day in the series, watching thunderstorm complexes late-evening into pre-dawn Friday

Similar muggy conditions, with winds generally remaining gusty out of the southwest

Winds once again gusting up to 50 km/h out of the southwest

FRIDAY

Watching a late-day cold front to usher some heat-relief, but odds are temperatures set to spike towards 30°C before temperatures back to seasonal for the weekend.