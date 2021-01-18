‘Hold my crutches’, progressing Prescott tells Elliott in response to ESPN’s Cowboys joke

ESPN’s social media team had a little fun at the Cowboys’ expense on Monday, sharing a post meant to highlight Dallas’s postseason futility over the past quarter-century.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott clapped back with a response of his own that’s sure to resonate with the team’s fans, promising to reverse that trend just as soon as he’s healthy again. And a recent report indicates that Prescott is making “great progress” toward that end.

The Worldwide Leader added to their postgame coverage of the weekend’s NFC Divisional round with an Instagram post originally put out by the NFL_Memes Twitter account. The post points out the disparity between the number of NFC Championship Games the Cowboys have been to since 1997 and the number that Tom Brady has been to.

The punch line, obviously, is that Dallas hasn’t played for the conference title in twenty-four years, while Brady did it in his first season since coming over from the AFC.

Okay, sure, kick the Cowboys while they’re down. But Prescott saw the post, too. And he took the opportunity to make sure Dallas fans know that he’s working hard to be ready to contend for the very next conference crown come 2021.

Jumping into the comments, Prescott tagged Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and replied, “Hold my crutches,” as first noticed by Mauricio Rodriguez.

The five-year veteran was off to a blistering start in 2020, on pace to shatter passing yardage records before a gruesome compound fracture and ankle dislocation brought his season to an end in Week 5.

Since then, he’s been rehabbing the ankle and is reportedly on track to re-join the team when official activities begin in the spring. All this comes while he is also preparing to enter into negotiations with Cowboys ownership over his next contract. Prescott played in 2020 under the franchise tag after talks between the two sides over the summer could not bring about new terms.

Story continues

A healthy Prescott could mean big things for a talented Cowboys club that woefully underachieved this past season, and the two-time Pro Bowler is apparently making serious strides in proving to owner Jerry Jones that he will be fully ready to roll in 2021.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport gave an update on Saturday’s edition of NFL GameDay Morning, one that should be music to the ears of Cowboys Nation.

“He’s coming along great,” Rapoport said, citing unnamed but multiple sources. “He’s walking right now, which is a big step, working the anti-gravity treadmill and the HydroWorx pool, which takes pressure off his ankle but allows him to get in shape. He is making great progress, and based on the work he’s put in, what they think, he’s going to come back better than ever.”

Dak Prescott would've been the best QB in this game tonight. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) January 18, 2021

List

Dak Prescott's top 17 IMPACT plays of 2020 for the Cowboys

List