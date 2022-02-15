'Hold your breath': New car, limited supply, and antsy NASCAR drivers. It's Daytona 500 week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Sure, it's all a bit different this year.

It's six days before NASCAR's Super Bowl, and Daytona International Speedway had been eerily quiet in February.

But make no mistake about it: when the haulers made that left turn off Interstate 95 Monday afternoon, the same Speedweeks buzz came with them.

And when engines fire Tuesday for the first of two practices, the race to the checkered flag for the 64th Daytona 500 will officially be on.

"It's at the top of the to-do list," said two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch. "That box hasn't been checked yet, and I don't think there's anything else even close to as high as that. When, hopefully, we check that box, where does the Daytona 500 stack up? It's going to be the near the top.

"It's a big win."

Busch, like several drivers in this year's field, is still searching for that first Daytona 500 win. Michael McDowell checked that box last season, becoming perhaps the biggest underdog since Trevor Bayne (2011) to win The Great American Race.

That was last season, though, and plenty has changed at the Speedway since McDowell crossed the stripe 12 months ago.

For starters, this year's race will be the first 500 back to full capacity since the 2020 event. Last year's race was limited to roughly 35,000 people due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the Speedway reopened fully for the 400-mile race last August and is back to full capacity this season.

Last month's Rolex 24 was packed to the brim, and Speedway President Frank Kelleher, who is overseeing his first Daytona Speedweeks, expects more of the same this week.

"We are back and the sport is healthy," said Kelleher. "August was the first time we were open back to full capacity, and we sold more tickets than we did in 2019 and 2020. We're back to business, we're back to usual. Our sales are through the roof."

That's an understatement.

The Speedway announced last month the reserved frontstretch seating and RV camping for the Daytona 500 is sold out, but hospitality packages do remain.

And while it's certainly not LA Super Bowl prices, Daytona 500 tickets on secondary websites are starting at around $175 as of Friday.

"All the stakeholders win when Daytona starts out successful," Kelleher said. "We are on that path for all things Speedweeks."

For more information on tickets and ticket packages throughout the week, visit Daytona500.com.

What's new with the NASCAR Next Gen car?

While the venue may look normal again, the cars on the track may look a little different.

The new Next Gen car made its debut at the LA Coliseum last week, and will hit the track for the first of two 50-minute practice sessions Tuesday.

There are several changes with this new machine, including one lug-nut on each tire, bigger wheels, a composite body, and smaller rear spoilers.

And yes, NASCAR made the controversial (at least for some) change to the car numbers this season, moving them slightly forward to allow more room on the door for sponsor names and logos.

What do you get when it's all said and done? A car that looks more like its street counterpart, can hopefully hold up better, and should — should — put the race back in the drivers' hands.

"The idea is that it would make it more equal across the board," said Chris Buescher, who drives the No. 17 Ford for the newly re-named Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK).

"Everybody is starting from scratch, and I think it's going to help us in a lot of ways. Everybody is gonna get a whole lot tighter together, so we need to be prepared for that."

Supply chain issues leave NASCAR teams scrambling

Even tighter racing at Daytona? What could go wrong?

Well, plenty. Just ask Brad Keselowski, who wrecked with former teammate Joey Logano on the final lap last year as the two battled for the win.

Keselowski, now an owner-driver for RFK, said he expects this race to look and feel the same as past Daytona races, with the intensity ratcheting up as the laps tick down.

Those things, as you know, tend to lead to big wrecks, hurt feelings, and a line of tow-trucks exiting Turn 4.

And while that's a normal sight throughout any Daytona 500 Speedweeks, it could be costly this year. As race teams scramble to build the new car amid global supply-chain issues, Keselowski said teams are starting the year low on inventory.

"Three cars per team," he said.

What does that mean? Well, with a three-week West Coast swing scheduled after the 500, keeping as many cars in one piece this week could be more important than ever.

"There's going to be a little bit of a 'hold your breath' moment," Keselowski said. "No doubt. As a driver, though, I can't let that get to me. I just have to go drive the race car and let the sport figure it out."

NASCAR driver changes for 2022

Keselowski leaving Team Penske to become a part-owner at RFK, and also drive the No. 6 Ford, is just one of several driver changes this season.

All right ... everyone buckle up.

Ryan Newman, who was in the No. 6 machine, is no longer in the Cup Series (at least for now). Neither is Matt DiBenedetto, who was bumped out of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford for Harrison Burton.

Former Xfinity champion Austin Cindric replaces Keselowski in the No. 2 Penske Ford, while former Cup champion Kurt Busch moves from the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Chevy to the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota for the Michael Jordan/Denny Hamlin team.

Speaking of Ganassi ... that organization no longer exists. Instead, it was bought out by Trackhouse Racing last summer.

Daniel Suarez (No. 99) and Ross Chastain (No. 1) will be the two drivers for the Pitbull/Justin Marks team.

And finally, while we're on the topic of celebrity owners, legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather is throwing his hat in the NASCAR ring this season with The Money Team Racing.

The MTR No. 50 Chevy will make its debut at Daytona this week with Kaz Grala attempting to qualify for the Daytona 500.

Get all that?

When is the Daytona 500? 2022 Speedweeks schedule

The Daytona qualifying won't take place until the middle of the week, though. There's plenty of action, both on and off the track, before then.

The week kicks off Monday with a pre-Speedweek party, from 5-7 p.m., and eventual parade of team haulers at One Daytona (free and open to the public), followed by two 50-minute Cup practices on Tuesday.

There will also be a Rodney Atkins concert in the Speedway's Fanzone at 8 p.m. Tuesday, free to infield campers and $20 for everyone else.

Front-row qualifying for the 500 is set for Wednesday (8 p.m., FS1), followed by the two Duel races on Thursday (7 p.m., FS1), the truck race on Friday (7:30 p.m., FS1), an ARCA-Xfinity doubleheader Saturday (1:30 p.m. and 5, both on FS1) and the Daytona 500 on Sunday (2:30 p.m., Fox).

And while you won't find this in your local TV Guide, expect the annual 500 chaos to begin right around sunset next Sunday.

"The week is a big unknown," said Alex Bowman, who drives the No. 48 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports. "I think it's going to be really interesting. But when the race starts, I think it's going to look really similar to what you're used to. It's going to be really exciting and I'm sure we're still going to crash a ton of race cars.

"I mean, it's a superspeedway race. We always do."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona 500 week starts; NASCAR teams hold breath with Next Gen debut