Holcomb, Mayo boys just miss on coveted state track title

Jun. 8—ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — The goal — even the expectation — was to win a state title. And maybe even set a state record.

The Mayo boys 4x100 relay team of Carter Holcomb, Sebastian Bari, Logan Rathke and Joe Boguslawski entered the state meet ranked No. 1 in the event. They'd run a school record 41.73 in blazing to the Section 1, Class 3A meet win.

Nobody in this state field had gone as fast as them.

However, 4x100 relays are tough, with handoffs happening in a hurry and crucial to the end result. The Spartans had one small slip in an exchange and it likely cost them that state title.

Mayo finished with a 41.98 time leaving them second to Minnetonka, which was clocked in 41.56.

"The guys are disappointed with the outcome," Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said. "We had one not-so-great handoff. Our guys wanted first place. But in the 4x100, four guys have to get the baton around the track and it has to be perfect (to finish first)."

Carter Holcomb, Donny's son, is a veteran of four state track-and-field meets. The last two seasons, he's competed in four events both times.

Carter knows how things can go. So there was no way he was going to dwell on this 4x100 outcome. This season and his overall career had been way too fulfilling to waste his time doing that.

"It was a bummer, but you can't dwell on it and let it ruin your season," Carter said. "We had a great season. I never expected we would have achieved all we did."

As for accomplishing things in track and field, Mayo has had few athletes who have done more than Carter Holcomb. He owns the school record in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, and was part of school-record breaking 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.

It's been an amazing career. Next, Carter will take his talents to Winona State University where he will be a freshman wide receiver this coming fall.

"I've loved state meets; it is so fun to compete at the highest level and go against the best there is in the state," Carter said. "It's crazy that it has now come to an end. There will be no more (wearing) Mayo on my chest. But to be able to finish with these guys, it was great."

Shaun Wysocki has spent this season putting his name down as one of the best track-and-field athletes ever at Century.

Best known as a basketball player, including having signed to play next school year at Division II power Minnesota State University Moorhead, the 6-6 Wysocki has an elite ability to jump. It was also discovered this season that he is among the Panthers fastest athletes, which landed him on Century's 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams that both competed in Saturday's state finals.

But it is the triple jump and long jump where he is easily the best that Century has ever had. Thursday he broke his own school record in finishing second in the triple jump with a 46-feet-10 3/4 distance.

Then, Saturday he went out with one more blaze of glory. He did it by sailing 23-10 in the long jump, doing it on his second-to-last jump, breaking another of his school records. That would have equated to a state title most years. But not this season or last. Not with Irondale's Juriad Hughes Jr. around. He sailed 24-5 1/4 to win it.

Josh Kyei-baffour's original inclination was to not go out for track and field this season.

The Century junior's favorite sport is soccer, where he is one of the top players in the state. He strongly considered just devoting his spring to that sport and forgoing track and field, where he is a hurdles standout.

After missing the first few track and field practices this year, Kyei-baffour had a pack of Panthers track athletes in his ear, trying to convince him to rejoin the team.

He's sure glad they got after him. That's because Kyei-baffour made a discovery this track-and-field season. It's that he is among the top handful of 110 hurdlers in the state.

Kyei-baffour, who was ranked No. 1 in the state in the 110s going into the meet, didn't finish as a champion. Instead he was fourth in 14.23 (his personal record is 14.13). He says had it not been for a slight collision with a fellow runner as he went over the third hurdle, arms bumping as they often do in hurdles races, he might have won the race. It set him off course just enough. The winning time of 13.98 belonged to Owatonna rival Seth Johnson.

Still, Kyei-baffour departed the state meet as a happy and a grateful guy. He's fallen for this sport.

"I was convinced by the guys to come back out for track," Kyei-baffour said. "I'm really glad that I did."

Sophia Comfere has gone from very good in the 400, to lights out.

The Century junior reached state a year ago in the event and finished a solid ninth, timed in 58.55. Twelve months later she is off the charts. On Saturday, the lanky star managed a stunning time of 55.90. Just as stunning, that was only good for fifth place.

A 55.90 time wins most state meets. But in this one, the champion — St. Michael-Albertville's senior Emma Kvant — was clocked in a ridiculous 54.30. The next four times were 55.22, 55.60, 55.76 and then Comfere's 55.90.

"I couldn't believe it when she came across in 55.90," Century coach Kris Allen said of Comfere breaking her own school record. "She is a hard worker and really unflappable. She is calm and collected and has worked really, really hard at coming out of the blocks. Plus, she's a super nice girl, an oustanding student and gifted musically."

Comfere was also part of a 4x200 relay team that landed seventh (Megan Lund, Clara Gerhard, Kaia Berry) in 1:42.23 and a 4x400 team that was seventh (Berry, Emma Anderson, Emily Bunce) in 3:59.08.

All of those were excellent times.

"I'm really happy with all of our times," Comfere said. "The places weren't what we wanted, but our times were all very good."

Like so many of the races throughout this state meet, Taylor Kurtz was faced in the 200 with what her coach Jered Smiley called "an insanely fast field."

The Mayo freshman, all season one of the top sprinters in the state, ran a personal-best 25.16 Saturday. In some years that would have won the race. In this meet, it landed her fifth.

Saturday's winning time belonged to Minnetonka junior Zeal Kuku (24.52). Second-place was 24.86 and third 24.98.

"This was the fastest field at a state meet that I've ever seen in person," Smiley said. "And the thing about the 200 was that only one of the top five finishers was a senior. The future of the 200 in Minnesota is going to be wickedly fast."

Kurtz, who transferred to Mayo this year from Dover-Eyota, has the potential to be as wickedly fast as any of them.

"Taylor has a really high ceiling (for improvement)," Smiley said. "We want to start to chase that 25-second barrier in the 200 and get her in the 24s."

Class 3A state meet results.