Hokie fans react to recent updates to women’s basketball team

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech is about to embark on a new chapter in Hokie History, as Virginia Tech’s new head women’s basketball coach Megan Duffy arrives in Blacksburg. Fans are giving a warm Hokie Welcome.

“I saw her vibe, as soon as she landed, online was posted. She seemed very energetic, happy and very happy to be here for our team. So that kind of did make me happy, because at first I was upset, but I’m kinda getting used to the fact that we’re going to have another coach,” said Helena Alemu, a VT student.

Duffy’s arrival following Kenny Brooks’s move to Kentucky, however, Coach Brooks isn’t the only former Hokie bound for the Bluegrass state. Last night, star players Georgia Amore and Clara Strack announced they are following their coach.

“It’s sad, it’s really sad. My dad and my family are huge fans, so it’s sad to see her leave, but excited to see her future as well,” said VT student Ella Harris.

“I think Coach Brooks and Georgia Amore will do great in Kentucky, however, it, of course, is a sad moment since Georgia was our hometown hero, but wishing them both the best in Kentucky,” said Kayla Moten, another Hokie fan.

Fans say next year’s team is going to look different with those losses and the loss of Senior Liz Kitley who is WNBA-bound.

“I know it will look different, but I’m excited to see what it will look like next season,” Harris said.

“Honestly, it’s going to be a start to a new beginning,” Alemu recognized.

I think it’s going to take a season to get them all comfortable with each other, but I think that we can rebuild in the next two years or so and win that championship,” Moten predicts.

