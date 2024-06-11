Hoker Trucking sponsoring Patrick Emmerling at HyVee Perks 250 race in Newton

Hoker Trucking has sponsored many racers over the years, but the company is sponsoring its first Xfinity driver at Saturday’s HyVee Perks 250 at the Iowa Speedway in Newton. Jeff Hoker, owner of Hoker Trucking in Dixon, Iowa, spoke with Our Quad Cities News via Zoom about the sponsorship and the race in Newton, Iowa this weekend.

“Their marketing person actually sent me an e-mail not quite two weeks ago wondering if we’d be interested in sponsoring Patrick Emerling this coming weekend,” he said. “I almost didn’t respond to it; our roots are in dirt track racing.”

The company is sponsoring Emerling only for the race on Saturday, which starts at 3:30 p.m. “That’s what made it so kind of appealing to us, that it is in Iowa, our home state,” Hoker said.

Hoker Trucking Iowa Speedway car (Hoker Trucking)

“I’m stoked to be able to race at Iowa this weekend in front of a sold-out crowd! It’s a cool track, and with my roots in modified racing, I love short tracks,” said Emerling in a news release. “I have a great partner this weekend in Hoker Trucking. They’re big supporters of local racing, so it’s exciting to bring them into the top tiers of NASCAR.”

Hoker says fans are ready for this weekend’s race. “I know everything up there in Newton is sold out and has been sold out for some time. That’s what made it appealing to us, that it’s right here at Newton and one of the biggest races Newton has had to date. It was a great opportunity, we thought, to maybe hit up a market where we’ve not hit in the dirt track side of things.”

“We hit the racing market years ago,” he said. “We decided to spend our marketing money there and once again on the dirt track side. To have an opportunity honestly to be on a car of this caliber and race, that’s going to be big. We didn’t think we’d be able to put something together but at the end of the day it took us a few days, but we were able to put it together so we’re very excited about it.”

“I don’t know if I’ll have an opportunity like this again. They needed a partner for this race. Everybody who’s been racing kind of knows somebody who’s in racing and that’s how they got ahold of us. It was just a perfect opportunity.”

For more on Hoker Trucking, including employment opportunities, click here. For more on Emerling, click here.

