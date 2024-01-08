Is Hojlund the answer?

Phil McNulty banner

BBC Chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering your questions on all things Premier League.

Anon: Manchester United have struggled for consistency for so many years. Do you believe Rasmus Hojlund is the solution to their problems in front of goal? Also, what impact do you think Jim Ratcliffe will have on the club and how long do you feel Ten Hag will have to change the fortunes?

Phil answered: I think Rasmus Hojlund is promising but he is young, raw and very much a work in progress, even at £72m. He has shown good signs but has not been helped by the team’s poor performances and a lack of service.

Time will tell on Ratcliffe but at least he will come in with a fresh perspective on things and as a Manchester United fan will have a genuine feel for the club, unlike the Glazers.

Ten Hag? There is always pressure at Manchester United when results are bad and it increases when a new owner – or at least a new shareholder who will run the football operation – comes in. Ten Hag needs to improve results quickly but that was a given whoever was running things.