Hojbjerg agent issues transfer warning after Juventus interest

The agent of Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has issued a statement declaring that his client ‘will be part of a big club with great ambition’, following serious interest from Juventus during the January transfer window.

Juventus had made a series of attempts to bring Hojbjerg to Turin midway through the 2023-24 season in order to provide Massimiliano Allegri with more options in his midfield. The Bianconeri eventually signed Carlos Alcaraz on loan with an option to buy from Southampton.

Though the Denmark international is still under contract with Tottenham for another 12 months, until the summer of 2025, it is understood that he could depart North London this summer if an appropriate offer comes in.

What Hojbjerg’s agent said about a possible move this summer

Hojbjerg’s agent has announced that he has received several offers for his client’s services and that he is currently ‘working on’ those requests.

He also added that he expects Hojbjerg to play for a ‘big club with great ambition’ and that it is the player’s ambition to win as many trophies as possible before the end of his career.

“A player like him will surely be part of a club with great ambition or project because he is not just a strong player, but with a character made to fight for important things every year. Pierre feel comfortable in the pressure to win and I am working in this sense,” Hojbjerg’s agent told Fabrizio Romano.

“He is telling me that every year he dream of trophies in the end of the season and don’t like to play for nothing. This is his mindset, this is the mission.”

“I am working on the many requests that we have already received, yes; but we will analyse all the possibilities after the Euros, during the holidays when we will spend some time together and then look forward to the next chapter.”