Hoiberg confirms Ahron Ulis will be eligible for 2024-25 basketball season

A Nebraska guard will be eligible for the 2024-25 after sitting out all last season. Head coach Fred Hoiberg has confirmed that point guard Ahron Ulis will play this upcoming basketball season after sitting out last season due to the Iowa sports betting scandal.

Hoiberg announced on Wednesday night that he will be ‘good to go’ for the first game of the season. At the time of the transfer, Hoiberg said he was excited to see what Uhlis could contribute to the Cornhuskers.

“Ahron is a player we’ve gotten to know well having faced him five times over the last three seasons. Ahron brings a lot of valuable Big Ten experience to our program. He possesses a very competitive defensive mindset, while offensively he is a talented ball handler and playmaker who is good in transition.”

In his three seasons at Iowa, Ulis appeared in 84 games, starting in 27. He averaged 4.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists a game as a Hawkeye.

Fred Hoiberg confirms that point guard Ahron Ulis will be fully eligible in 2024-25 after sitting out last season due to the fallout of the Iowa sports gambling investigation. Expected, now confirmed. #Nebrasketball — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) June 12, 2024

